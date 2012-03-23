CORRECTED-Golf-Rumford holds on to lead at Super 6 event in Perth
PERTH, Feb 17 Brett Rumford held on to the lead at the inaugural World Super 6 golf tournament in Perth on Friday, taking a two-stroke advantage into the weekend.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Leading scores from the first round of the A rnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida on Thursday (par 72). 66 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 66
Jason Dufner (U.S.) 66 68 Nick Watney (U.S.) 68 69 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 69
Tiger Woods (U.S.) 69
K.J. Choi (South Korea) 69
Justin Rose (Britain) 69
Anthony Kim (U.S.) 69
Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 69
Bubba Watson (U.S.) 69 70 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 70
Bud Cauley (U.S.) 70
Davis Love III (U.S.) 70
Brian Davis (Britain) 70
Marc Leishman (Australia) 70 71 John Rollins (U.S.) 71
Ernie Els (South Africa) 71
Zach Johnson (U.S.) 71
Chad Campbell (U.S.) 71
Skip Kendall (U.S.) 71
Kris Blanks (U.S.) 71
Ryan Moore (U.S.) 71
Ian Poulter (Britain) 71
Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 71
Vijay Singh (Fiji) 71
J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 71 72 Pat Perez (U.S.) 72
Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 72
Robert Allenby (Australia) 72
Brian Gay (U.S.) 72
Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 72
Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 72
Jim Furyk (U.S.) 72
Martin Laird (Britain) 72
Sergio Garcia (Spain) 72
Graeme McDowell (Britain) 72
Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 72 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
PERTH, Feb 17 Brett Rumford held on to the lead at the inaugural World Super 6 golf tournament in Perth on Friday, taking a two-stroke advantage into the weekend.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour World Super 6 at the par-72 course on Friday in Perth. The cut was set at 142. -13 Brett Rumford (Australia) 66 65 -11 David Bransdon (Australia) 69 64 -10 Steven Jeffress (Australia) 68 66 -9 Lucas Herbert (Australia) 67 68 Johannes Veerman (U.S.) 67 68 -8 Matthew Millar (Australia) 71 65 Adam Blyth (Australia) 67 69 Sebastian Heisele (Ger
* Heavy rain, high winds threaten Friday's play (Updates after play halted for the day)