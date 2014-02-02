Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Phoenix Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona 268 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 65 68 67 68 269 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 64 66 68 71 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 67 72 65 65 270 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 66 71 65 68 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 66 67 68 69 271 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 70 69 67 65 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 66 71 64 70 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 66 74 62 69 272 Harris English (U.S.) 65 67 69 71 273 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 68 72 67 66 274 Pat Perez (U.S.) 65 68 70 71 275 Matt Jones (Australia) 65 65 72 73 John Mallinger (U.S.) 67 72 67 69 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 71 67 69 68 276 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 66 69 68 73 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 65 67 71 73 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 69 66 70 71 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 67 67 75 67 277 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 67 67 71 72 Kevin Na (U.S.) 70 70 68 69 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 71 70 69 67 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 72 69 70 66 John Rollins (U.S.) 72 67 67 71 William McGirt (U.S.) 65 69 73 70 John Merrick (U.S.) 75 65 69 68 Martin Laird (Britain) 67 68 71 71 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 72 68 70 67 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 70 67 68 72 278 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 67 69 70 72 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 67 71 70 70 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 71 70 68 69 Nick Watney (U.S.) 69 68 68 73 Ken Duke (U.S.) 70 67 72 69 279 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 68 71 72 68 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 70 70 70 69 Bill Haas (U.S.) 69 68 71 71 280 Matt Every (U.S.) 72 66 67 75 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 67 72 72 69 Brian Davis (Britain) 72 69 70 69 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 70 71 68 71 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 71 67 67 75 281 Chris Smith (U.S.) 70 69 71 71 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 72 68 68 73 James Driscoll (U.S.) 67 70 73 71 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 71 70 69 71 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 71 67 72 71 Ben Crane (U.S.) 69 69 69 74 282 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 68 70 73 71 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 76 64 70 72 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 71 66 75 70 Erik Compton (U.S.) 67 72 71 72 David Lynn (Britain) 72 66 70 74 283 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 73 68 69 73 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 71 68 74 70 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 69 71 71 72 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 70 70 70 73 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 66 73 70 74 284 David Hearn (Canada) 68 70 73 73 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 73 68 70 73 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 69 68 74 73 285 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 70 71 69 75 Brian Gay (U.S.) 69 71 71 74 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 64 72 79 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 67 73 71 74 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 68 73 69 75 John Peterson (U.S.) 68 70 74 73 286 Fred Funk (U.S.) 69 71 76 70 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 66 71 73 76 287 Scott Langley (U.S.) 71 70 71 75 Mark Calcavecchia (U.S.) 70 71 71 75 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 72 69 72 74 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 71 69 75 72 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 64 73 75 75 288 Joe Ogilvie (U.S.) 71 70 77 70 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 68 72 73 75 289 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 65 73 75 76 292 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 69 72 75 76