April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Heritage Classic at the par-71 course on Saturday in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 205 Luke Donald (Britain) 70 69 66 207 John Huh (U.S.) 71 68 68 208 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 71 66 71 Ben Martin (U.S.) 69 68 71 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 70 70 68 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 70 68 209 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 69 72 68 Brian Harman (U.S.) 69 71 69 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 66 73 70 Matt Every (U.S.) 69 70 70 Russell Knox (Britain) 69 72 68 210 Scott Brown (U.S.) 70 69 71 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 70 69 71 Richard Lee (U.S.) 70 69 71 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 71 73 66 211 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 71 71 69 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 69 72 70 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 70 67 74 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 72 68 71 Robert Allenby (Australia) 69 72 70 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 69 72 70 212 Woody Austin (U.S.) 74 71 67 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 72 67 73 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 71 69 72 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 69 70 73 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 73 71 68 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 71 69 72 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 73 67 72 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 72 71 69 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 77 68 67 Ken Duke (U.S.) 72 71 69 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 74 71 67 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 70 69 73 213 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 73 72 68 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 69 74 70 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 71 72 70 Tim Herron (U.S.) 69 72 72 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 76 70 67 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 75 70 68 William McGirt (U.S.) 66 76 71 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 73 73 67 Paul Casey (Britain) 74 67 72 214 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 71 72 71 Scott Langley (U.S.) 66 73 75 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 74 69 71 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 70 71 73 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 71 73 70 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 72 72 Tim Clark (South Africa) 72 71 71 215 James Hahn (U.S.) 72 74 69 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 70 73 72 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 69 74 72 216 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 73 71 72 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 72 74 70 Steve Marino (U.S.) 72 72 72 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 72 71 73 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 69 73 74 Harris English (U.S.) 68 73 75 John Mallinger (U.S.) 69 74 73 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 71 71 74 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 71 74 71 217 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 71 73 73 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 75 71 71 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 72 73 72 Pat Perez (U.S.) 74 69 74 Dudley Hart (U.S.) 73 69 75 218 Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 70 76 72 Ernie Els (South Africa) 72 73 73 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 74 69 75 Brian Gay (U.S.) 70 74 74 Erik Compton (U.S.) 70 75 73 David Toms (U.S.) 73 73 72 Briny Baird (U.S.) 72 72 74 219 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 72 73 74 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 73 73 73 Brian Davis (Britain) 71 75 73 220 Mark Anderson (U.S.) 71 75 74 221 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 72 74 75