CORRECTED-Golf-Rumford holds on to lead at Super 6 event in Perth
PERTH, Feb 17 Brett Rumford held on to the lead at the inaugural World Super 6 golf tournament in Perth on Friday, taking a two-stroke advantage into the weekend.
Feb 11 Leading third round scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Saturday in Pebble Beach, California. (U.S. unless stated) 199 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 61 69 69 202 Ken Duke 64 73 65 203 Tiger Woods 68 68 67 205 Phil Mickelson 70 65 70
Kevin Na 66 69 70
Dustin Johnson 63 72 70
Brendon Todd 67 69 69
Hunter Mahan 65 70 70 206 Bob Estes 67 70 69
Ricky Barnes 70 66 70
Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 68 66 72 207 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 66 72 69
Kevin Streelman 70 69 68
Ryan Palmer 72 71 64
Ryan Moore 72 64 71
Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 70 69 68
Greg Owen (Britain) 68 67 72
Vijay Singh (Fiji) 68 68 71
Jason Kokrak 68 67 72 208 Jimmy Walker 69 68 71
Nick Watney 66 73 69
Joseph Bramlett 66 69 73
Shane Bertsch 68 75 65
Brian Gay 69 65 74
Brian Harman 64 73 71
Robert Garrigus 68 69 71
Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 70 69 69 209 Roland Thatcher 71 68 70
Mathew Goggin (Australia) 69 71 69
Spencer Levin 69 69 71
Richard Lee 65 71 73
Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 69 71 69
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour World Super 6 at the par-72 course on Friday in Perth. The cut was set at 142. -13 Brett Rumford (Australia) 66 65 -11 David Bransdon (Australia) 69 64 -10 Steven Jeffress (Australia) 68 66 -9 Lucas Herbert (Australia) 67 68 Johannes Veerman (U.S.) 67 68 -8 Matthew Millar (Australia) 71 65 Adam Blyth (Australia) 67 69 Sebastian Heisele (Ger
* Heavy rain, high winds threaten Friday's play (Updates after play halted for the day)