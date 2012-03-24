March 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Arnold Palmer Invitational second
round scores on Friday from Orlando, Florida. The cut was set at
147.
134 Tiger Woods (U.S.) 69 65
Charlie Wi (South Korea) 66 68
135 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 66 69
Graeme McDowell (Britain) 72 63
138 Justin Rose (Britain) 69 69
139 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 69 70
Sergio Garcia (Spain) 72 67
Vijay Singh (Fiji) 71 68
Chris Stroud (U.S.) 70 69
Webb Simpson (U.S.) 73 66
Zach Johnson (U.S.) 71 68
140 Ian Poulter (Britain) 71 69
Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 71 69
Martin Laird (Britain) 72 68
141 Marc Leishman (Australia) 70 71
Kevin Na (U.S.) 73 68
Charles Howell III (U.S.) 73 68
Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 69 72
Ernie Els (South Africa) 71 70
Nick Watney (U.S.) 68 73
K.J. Choi (South Korea) 69 72
Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 69 72
142 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 71 71
Davis Love III (U.S.) 70 72
Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 73 69
Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 73 69
Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 73 69
Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 72 70
143 Kris Blanks (U.S.) 71 72
Gary Woodland (U.S.) 75 68
John Rollins (U.S.) 71 72
Bud Cauley (U.S.) 70 73
Anthony Kim (U.S.) 69 74
Brian Davis (Britain) 70 73
144 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 72 72
Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 73 71
Skip Kendall (U.S.) 71 73
145 Bill Haas (U.S.) 73 72
Justin Leonard (U.S.) 75 70
Tim Herron (U.S.) 74 71
Matt Every (U.S.) 73 72
Tom Gillis (U.S.) 79 66
Rod Pampling (Australia) 75 70
Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 72 73
George McNeill (U.S.) 73 72
Brian Gay (U.S.) 72 73
146 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 76 70
Jeff Overton (U.S.) 76 70
Lee Janzen (U.S.) 74 72
Michael Thompson (U.S.) 74 72
Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 73 73
Boo Weekley (U.S.) 74 72
Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 72 74
J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 71 75
Martin Flores (U.S.) 74 72
Brian Harman (U.S.) 77 69
Noh Seung-yul (South Korea) 73 73
Scott Stallings (U.S.) 74 72
Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 76 70
Bobby Gates (U.S.) 74 72
147 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 74 73
Andres Romero (Argentina) 73 74
Josh Teater (U.S.) 74 73
Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 77 70
William McGirt (U.S.) 73 74
Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 75 72
Chez Reavie (U.S.) 73 74
Greg Owen (Britain) 73 74
Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 73 74
Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 76 71
John Huh (U.S.) 77 70
Mark Wilson (U.S.) 77 70
Robert Allenby (Australia) 72 75
Chad Campbell (U.S.) 71 76
Colt Knost (U.S.) 76 71
