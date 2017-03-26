March 26 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in Rio Grande -20 D.A. Points (U.S.) 64 69 69 66 -18 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 68 67 71 64 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 68 65 70 67 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 65 68 69 68 -17 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 70 69 67 65 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 69 68 68 66 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 71 65 67 68 -16 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 65 67 71 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 69 65 75 63 -15 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 70 67 66 70 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 69 65 72 67 Mark Anderson (U.S.) 68 69 69 67 Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico) 66 68 69 70 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 67 68 72 66 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 66 72 66 69 Martin Flores (U.S.) 71 69 67 66 -14 Kurt Kitayama (U.S.) 70 68 68 68 Julian Etulain (Argentina) 73 67 70 64 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 71 63 69 71 J.J. Spaun (U.S.) 66 68 73 67 Scott Brown (U.S.) 67 68 69 70 David Hearn (Canada) 66 69 71 68 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 70 66 70 68 -13 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 66 74 66 69 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 66 69 68 72 John Peterson (U.S.) 70 69 66 70 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 71 68 67 69 Cameron Percy (Australia) 69 71 67 68 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 70 67 70 68 -12 Xander Schauffele (U.S.) 65 73 70 68 Miguel Angel Carballo (Argentina) 68 71 69 68 -11 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 68 71 70 68 Nicholas Lindheim (U.S.) 69 71 68 69 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 66 71 71 69 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 68 69 69 71 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 69 69 71 68 -10 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 68 68 69 73 John Senden (Australia) 72 69 67 70 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 69 69 70 70 Luke List (U.S.) 71 66 69 72 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 71 69 70 68 Steve Marino (U.S.) 73 66 69 70 Tyler Aldridge (U.S.) 68 69 73 68 -9 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 71 70 71 67 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 69 69 71 70 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 69 71 68 71 Trey Mullinax (U.S.) 63 72 72 72 Steven Alker (New Zealand) 71 70 71 67 -8 Zack Sucher (U.S.) 67 74 71 68 Alex Cejka (Germany) 68 66 73 73 John Merrick (U.S.) 67 70 71 72 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 68 71 71 70 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 72 68 68 72 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 70 69 72 69 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 72 68 70 70 -7 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 69 70 72 70 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 68 72 71 70 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 69 70 71 71 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 66 70 75 70 -6 Rick Lamb (U.S.) 70 70 71 71 Brian Campbell (U.S.) 70 70 71 71 -5 Bobby Wyatt (U.S.) 71 68 73 71 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 70 69 73 71 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 70 71 69 73 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 70 71 71 71 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 69 68 73 73 Brett Drewitt (U.S.) 71 70 70 72 -4 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 71 70 71 72 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 71 70 70 73 -3 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 70 69 72 74 -2 Rich Berberian Jr. (U.S.) 70 69 71 76