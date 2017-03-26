Golf-Blazing birdie run puts Hadwin in U.S. Open hunt
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Canada's Adam Hadwin tied a U.S. Open record by firing six consecutive birdies on Thursday to roar up the leaderboard and into contention for a first major.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Mexican Roberto Diaz did not want to get his hopes up of playing in the U.S. Open so the alternate convinced himself that Phil Mickelson was going to show up at Erin Hills to take his place on the tee box right up until early Thursday morning.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 The 117th U.S. Open started on Thursday. Following are the highlights on the opening day at Erin Hills in the second major championship of the year.