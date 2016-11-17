Nov 17 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour RSM Classic on Thursday in Sea Island, Georgia -9 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 61 -8 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 62 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 62 -7 Hiroshi Iwata (Japan) 65 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 65 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 65 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 63 -6 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 64 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 64 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 66 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 66 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 64 Tyler Aldridge (U.S.) 66 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 66 Michael Kim (U.S.) 64 Andres Romero (Argentina) 64 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 66 Josh Teater (U.S.) 66 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 66 Steven Alker (New Zealand) 64 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 66 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 66 -5 Rick Lamb (U.S.) 67 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 65 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 67 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 67 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 65 William McGirt (U.S.) 67 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 67 Russell Henley (U.S.) 67 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 67 Martin Flores (U.S.) 65 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 67 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 67 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 67 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 67 Scott Langley (U.S.) 65 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 67 Brett Drewitt (U.S.) 67 -4 Richy Werenski (U.S.) 68 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 68 Tag Ridings (U.S.) 68 Anirban Lahiri (India) 68 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 66 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 66 Ernie Els (South Africa) 66 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 68 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 66 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 66 Ben Crane (U.S.) 66 Zack Sucher (U.S.) 68 Joel Dahmen (U.S.) 66 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 66 J.J. Spaun (U.S.) 68 Greg Owen (Britain) 68 Nick Taylor (Canada) 66 Mark Anderson (U.S.) 68 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 66 -3 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 67 Luke List (U.S.) 69 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 69 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 67 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 67 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 67 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 67 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 67 Jon Curran (U.S.) 69 Nicholas Lindheim (U.S.) 67 Ian Poulter (Britain) 67 Luke Donald (Britain) 67 Jim Herman (U.S.) 69 Cameron Percy (Australia) 69 John Merrick (U.S.) 69 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 67 Jason Gore (U.S.) 67 Mark Silvers (U.S.) 69 Seamus Power (Ireland) 67 -2 Bobby Wyatt (U.S.) 70 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 70 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 70 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 68 Harris English (U.S.) 70 K.J. Choi (Korea) 70 Cody Gribble (U.S.) 70 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 68 John Huh (U.S.) 68 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 68 Trey Mullinax (U.S.) 70 Ryan Brehm (U.S.) 70 Juan Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) 70 Brian Gay (U.S.) 68 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 70 Ben Martin (U.S.) 70 Steve Marino (U.S.) 70 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 68 Matt Jones (Australia) 70 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 70 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 70 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 68 Anders Albertson (U.S.) 68 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 70 Zach Wright (U.S.) 68 -1 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 69 Robert Streb (U.S.) 71 D.A. Points (U.S.) 69 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 71 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 69 Julian Etulain (Argentina) 71 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 71 Brad Adamonis (U.S.) 71 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 69 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 69 Matt Every (U.S.) 71 Bill Haas (U.S.) 69 Chase Seiffert (U.S.) 71 George McNeill (U.S.) 69 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 69 0 Brandon Hagy (U.S.) 70 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 70 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 72 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 70 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 70 Eric Axley (U.S.) 70 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 72 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 70 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 70 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 72 Davis Love III (U.S.) 72 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 72 1 Xander Schauffele (U.S.) 71 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 71 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 73 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 71 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 71 Marc Turnesa (U.S.) 73 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 73 2 Max Homa (U.S.) 74 Michael Johnson (U.S.) 72 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 72 Brian Harman (U.S.) 72 Chad Collins (U.S.) 74 3 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 73 Ken Duke (U.S.) 73 Dominic Bozzelli (U.S.) 73 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 75 Tim Herron (U.S.) 73 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 73 4 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 74 Josh Broadaway (U.S.) 74 5 Brian Campbell (U.S.) 77 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 75 Tim Weinhart (U.S.) 75 7 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 77 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 77