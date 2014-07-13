July 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour John Deere Classic at the par-71 course on Sunday in Silvis, Illinois 262 Brian Harman (U.S.) 63 68 65 66 263 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 63 67 69 64 265 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 69 68 63 65 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 66 68 65 66 266 Tim Clark (South Africa) 72 63 64 67 Scott Brown (U.S.) 67 70 61 68 268 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 71 64 67 66 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 66 67 67 68 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 66 65 69 68 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 67 69 67 65 269 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 64 67 70 68 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 68 65 64 72 270 David Toms (U.S.) 65 70 67 68 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 73 67 64 66 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 73 65 67 65 Kevin Na (U.S.) 68 66 71 65 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 69 71 62 68 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 70 68 63 69 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 69 68 65 68 272 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 68 72 68 64 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 68 70 66 68 Lee Dong-Hwan (South Korea) 72 66 66 68 273 John Rollins (U.S.) 72 68 66 67 William McGirt (U.S.) 64 66 69 74 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 71 68 66 68 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 66 68 67 72 274 Russell Henley (U.S.) 70 67 68 69 Scott Langley (U.S.) 69 70 65 70 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 70 68 67 69 Glen Day (U.S.) 72 65 69 68 Jordan Niebrugge (U.S.) 71 68 66 69 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 70 70 66 68 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 66 70 70 68 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 69 69 69 67 Steven Ihm (U.S.) 73 65 68 68 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 73 65 67 69 275 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 70 68 71 66 Robert Streb (U.S.) 65 69 72 69 Davis Love III (U.S.) 69 70 67 69 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 68 68 69 70 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 67 71 68 69 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 63 70 71 71 Ben Crane (U.S.) 69 70 69 67 Brian Davis (Britain) 72 68 64 71 276 John Senden (Australia) 68 69 71 68 Andres Romero (Argentina) 71 68 68 69 David Hearn (Canada) 71 69 69 67 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 68 71 68 69 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 65 75 65 71 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 70 67 69 70 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 66 71 70 69 277 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 69 70 68 70 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 69 66 74 68 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 68 69 70 70 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 65 69 72 71 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 67 67 69 74 Richard Lee (U.S.) 70 70 69 68 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 74 66 68 69 278 Todd Hamilton (U.S.) 64 69 73 72 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 71 70 68 Wes Roach (U.S.) 67 69 70 72 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 71 69 69 69 279 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 71 67 72 69 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 71 69 69 70 Bobby Wyatt (U.S.) 69 71 71 68 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 68 67 72 72 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 69 71 68 71 280 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 67 70 69 74 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 68 70 72 70 281 Chad Collins (U.S.) 69 71 70 71 Paul Goydos (U.S.) 69 71 66 75 282 Marc Turnesa (U.S.) 69 71 66 76 Edward Loar (U.S.) 70 68 72 72 283 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 69 71 71 72 Harris English (U.S.) 67 73 74 69 286 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 69 69 74 74 John Merrick (U.S.) 71 69 71 75