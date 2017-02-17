Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the U.S. PGA Tour Genesis Open at the par-71 course on Thursday in Pacific Palisades, California holes played rounds -7 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 18 64 -5 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 18 66 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 18 66 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 18 66 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 18 66 Cameron Percy (Australia) 18 66 -4 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 18 67 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 14 John Huh (U.S.) 12 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 12 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 18 67 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 18 67 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 18 67 Marc Leishman (Australia) 18 67 Pat Perez (U.S.) 18 67 Branden Grace (South Africa) 18 67 Kevin Na (U.S.) 18 67 -3 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 18 68 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 18 68 Luke Donald (Britain) 18 68 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 18 68 Scott Brown (U.S.) 18 68 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 18 68 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 18 68 Adam Scott (Australia) 18 68 Sahith Theegala (U.S.) 12 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 15 Jim Herman (U.S.) 15 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 18 68 -2 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 17 Tony Finau (U.S.) 18 69 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 18 69 Nick Watney (U.S.) 16 K.J. Choi (Korea) 16 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 17 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 16 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 12 Ben Crane (U.S.) 13 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 14 Justin Rose (Britain) 18 69 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 18 69 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 18 69 Robert Streb (U.S.) 18 69 Cameron Smith (Australia) 18 69 Brian Harman (U.S.) 18 69 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 18 69 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 18 69 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 18 69 Paul Casey (Britain) 18 69 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 18 69 -1 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 18 70 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 18 70 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 18 70 David Hearn (Canada) 18 70 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 18 70 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 18 70 Anirban Lahiri (India) 18 70 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 18 70 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 18 70 James Hahn (U.S.) 18 70 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 18 70 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 18 70 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 12 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 16 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 15 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 14 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 13 Ken Duke (U.S.) 14 Alex Cejka (Germany) 17 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 17 Martin Laird (Britain) 18 70 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 18 70 John Senden (Australia) 18 70 0 Harris English (U.S.) 18 71 Bill Haas (U.S.) 16 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 16 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 16 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 15 Jason Day (Australia) 16 Steve Marino (U.S.) 14 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 13 Chad Collins (U.S.) 13 Grayson Murray (U.S.) 11 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 18 71 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 18 71 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 18 71 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 18 71 Michael Kim (U.S.) 18 71 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 18 71 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 18 71 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 18 71 1 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 18 72 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 18 72 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 18 72 Luke List (U.S.) 18 72 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 18 72 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 18 72 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 18 72 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 13 Cody Gribble (U.S.) 14 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 14 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 18 72 Jonathan Garrick (U.S.) 18 72 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 18 72 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 11 2 Rich Berberian Jr. (U.S.) 11 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 18 73 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 16 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 18 73 Ben Martin (U.S.) 17 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 15 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 13 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 15 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 16 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 13 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 12 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 18 73 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 18 73 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 18 73 3 Jon Curran (U.S.) 18 74 Kevin Dougherty (U.S.) 18 74 Nick Taylor (Canada) 18 74 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 12 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 15 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 16 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 16 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 18 74 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 18 74 4 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 18 75 Bob Estes (U.S.) 18 75 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 11 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 18 75 Rob Oppenheim (U.S.) 18 75 Ernie Els (South Africa) 18 75 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 18 75 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 18 75 5 Michael Block (U.S.) 11 Matt Every (U.S.) 18 76 6 John Merrick (U.S.) 18 77 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 18 77 Choi Jin-Ho (Korea) 11 7 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 18 78 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 18 78 8 Kevin Hall (U.S.) 18 79