Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour RSM Classic on Friday in Sea Island, Georgia. The cut was set at 137. -14 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 61 67 -12 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 66 64 -11 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 65 66 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 66 65 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 64 67 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 63 68 -10 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 67 65 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 66 66 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 66 66 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 65 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 65 67 Russell Henley (U.S.) 67 65 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 67 65 Josh Teater (U.S.) 66 66 Hiroshi Iwata (Japan) 65 67 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 62 70 -9 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 67 66 Luke List (U.S.) 69 64 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 62 71 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 64 69 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 66 67 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 66 67 Tyler Aldridge (U.S.) 66 67 J.J. Spaun (U.S.) 68 65 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 67 66 -8 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 67 67 Ian Poulter (Britain) 67 67 Scott Langley (U.S.) 65 69 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 67 67 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 69 65 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 66 68 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 66 68 Michael Kim (U.S.) 64 70 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 65 69 William McGirt (U.S.) 67 67 -7 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 67 68 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 69 66 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 66 69 Steven Alker (New Zealand) 64 71 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 70 65 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 70 65 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 68 67 Bill Haas (U.S.) 69 66 Jim Herman (U.S.) 69 66 Tag Ridings (U.S.) 68 67 Anirban Lahiri (India) 68 67 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 68 67 Cameron Percy (Australia) 69 66 Brett Drewitt (U.S.) 67 68 -6 Chase Seiffert (U.S.) 71 65 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 70 66 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 67 Luke Donald (Britain) 67 69 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 67 69 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 66 70 D.A. Points (U.S.) 69 67 Robert Streb (U.S.) 71 65 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 70 66 Anders Albertson (U.S.) 68 68 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 72 64 Ben Crane (U.S.) 66 70 Andres Romero (Argentina) 64 72 -5 Nick Taylor (Canada) 66 71 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 67 70 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 70 67 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 73 64 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 65 72 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 67 70 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 66 71 John Huh (U.S.) 68 69 Julian Etulain (Argentina) 71 66 Nicholas Lindheim (U.S.) 67 70 Jon Curran (U.S.) 69 68 Martin Flores (U.S.) 65 72 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 67 70 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 70 67 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 68 69 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 68 69 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 69 68 Seamus Power (Ireland) 67 70 -4 DNQ George McNeill (U.S.) 69 69 Jason Gore (U.S.) 67 71 Eric Axley (U.S.) 70 68 Harris English (U.S.) 70 68 K.J. Choi (Korea) 70 68 Juan Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) 70 68 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 64 74 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 69 69 Zack Sucher (U.S.) 68 70 Mark Anderson (U.S.) 68 70 Rick Lamb (U.S.) 67 71 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 69 69 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 67 71 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 73 65 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 67 71 Greg Owen (Britain) 68 70 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 67 71 -3 DNQ Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 67 72 Matt Jones (Australia) 70 69 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 71 68 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 72 67 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 67 72 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 69 70 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 66 73 Max Homa (U.S.) 74 65 Cody Gribble (U.S.) 70 69 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 70 69 Richy Werenski (U.S.) 68 71 Mark Silvers (U.S.) 69 70 -2 DNQ Bobby Wyatt (U.S.) 70 70 Ernie Els (South Africa) 66 74 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 68 72 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 70 70 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 68 72 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 72 68 Trey Mullinax (U.S.) 70 70 Ryan Brehm (U.S.) 70 70 Joel Dahmen (U.S.) 66 74 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 71 69 Zach Wright (U.S.) 68 72 -1 DNQ Steve Marino (U.S.) 70 71 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 71 70 Ben Martin (U.S.) 70 71 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 70 71 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 66 75 Brad Adamonis (U.S.) 71 70 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 73 68 John Merrick (U.S.) 69 72 0 DNQ Chad Collins (U.S.) 74 68 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 68 74 Davis Love III (U.S.) 72 70 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 70 72 Xander Schauffele (U.S.) 71 71 Brandon Hagy (U.S.) 70 72 1 DNQ Brian Harman (U.S.) 72 71 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 72 71 Michael Johnson (U.S.) 72 71 Marc Turnesa (U.S.) 73 70 2 DNQ J.T. Poston (U.S.) 71 73 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 73 71 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 72 72 Tim Herron (U.S.) 73 71 Brian Gay (U.S.) 68 76 3 DNQ Dominic Bozzelli (U.S.) 73 72 Ken Duke (U.S.) 73 72 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 75 70 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 74 71 4 DNQ Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 70 76 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 77 69 5 DNQ Brian Campbell (U.S.) 77 70 Matt Every (U.S.) 71 76 6 DNQ Josh Broadaway (U.S.) 74 74 7 DNQ Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 71 78 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 75 74 12 DNQ Tim Weinhart (U.S.) 75 79 22 DNQ Steven Bowditch (Australia) 77 87