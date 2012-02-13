Feb 12 Leading final round scores from the U.S.
PGA Tour Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Sunday in Pebble
Beach, California (U.S. unless stated)
269 Phil Mickelson 70 65 70 64
271 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 61 69 69 72
273 Ricky Barnes 70 66 70 67
274 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 66 72 69 67
275 Kevin Na 66 69 70 70
Dustin Johnson 63 72 70 70
276 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 68 66 72 70
Ken Duke 64 73 65 74
277 Spencer Levin 69 69 71 68
Jimmy Walker 69 68 71 69
Jason Kokrak 68 67 72 70
Greg Owen (Britain) 68 67 72 70
Kevin Streelman 70 69 68 70
Brendon Todd 67 69 69 72
278 Richard Lee 65 71 73 69
Steven Bowditch (Australia) 71 67 72 68
Hunter Mahan 65 70 70 73
Bob Estes 67 70 69 72
Tiger Woods 68 68 67 75
279 Davis Love III 70 70 70 69
Robert Garrigus 68 69 71 71
Brian Gay 69 65 74 71
Brian Harman 64 73 71 71
Ryan Moore 72 64 71 72
280 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 63 73 74 70
Vijay Singh (Fiji) 68 68 71 73
Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 70 69 68 73
Kevin Stadler 69 70 73 68
281 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 69 71 69 72
Sean O'Hair 68 74 69 70
Zach Johnson 67 72 72 70
Brian Davis (Britain) 70 74 68 69
Ryan Palmer 72 71 64 74
Rocco Mediate 71 66 76 68
