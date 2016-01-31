Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour San Diego Open at the par-72 course on Saturday in San Diego, California -9 Scott Brown (U.S.) 66 71 70 K.J. Choi (Korea) 68 67 72 -8 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 68 67 73 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 69 71 68 -7 John Huh (U.S.) 69 69 71 Michael Kim (U.S.) 70 69 70 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 77 66 66 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 69 69 71 -6 Ben Crane (U.S.) 71 68 71 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 70 71 69 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 70 68 72 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 66 74 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 69 69 72 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 72 69 69 Hiroshi Iwata (Japan) 69 73 68 Martin Laird (Britain) 69 68 73 -5 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 73 69 69 Colt Knost (U.S.) 70 73 68 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 67 70 74 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 75 67 69 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 67 73 71 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 74 65 72 Paul Dunne (Ireland) 69 71 71 -4 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 71 69 72 Jason Gore (U.S.) 70 72 70 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 68 73 71 -3 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 72 66 75 Greg Owen (Britain) 73 69 71 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 75 68 70 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 70 71 72 Kim Si-Woo (Korea) 70 68 75 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 73 70 70 Tony Finau (U.S.) 71 71 71 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 69 72 72 -2 Erik Compton (U.S.) 71 71 72 Jim Herman (U.S.) 69 71 74 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 70 70 74 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 72 70 72 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 70 71 73 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 69 74 71 -1 Martin Piller (U.S.) 70 72 73 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 68 72 75 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 70 73 72 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 69 71 75 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 71 71 73 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 71 72 72 Shane Bertsch (U.S.) 75 67 73 Rob Oppenheim (U.S.) 67 71 77 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 70 72 73 0 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 66 75 75 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 67 76 73 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 69 73 74 1 Ryan Ruffels (Australia) 70 73 74 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 69 74 74 Matt Jones (Australia) 71 72 74 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 70 72 75 2 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 68 73 77 Robert Streb (U.S.) 71 72 75 Brian Harman (U.S.) 69 70 79 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 72 71 75 John Senden (Australia) 73 70 75 Bronson Burgoon (U.S.) 72 68 78 3 Harris English (U.S.) 70 72 77 Steve Marino (U.S.) 69 72 78 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 71 70 78 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 70 71 78 4 James Hahn (U.S.) 73 69 78 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 69 74 77 Brandon Hagy (U.S.) 71 71 78 5 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 73 69 79 9 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 72 71 82