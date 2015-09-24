Sept 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Tour Championship at the par-70 course on Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia -7 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 63 -5 Paul Casey (Britain) 65 -4 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 66 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 66 -2 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 Kevin Na (U.S.) 68 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 68 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 68 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 68 -1 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 69 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 69 Jason Day (Australia) 69 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 69 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 69 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 69 0 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 70 Justin Rose (Britain) 70 1 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 71 Harris English (U.S.) 71 2 Bill Haas (U.S.) 72 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 72 3 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 73 Bae Sang-Moon (Korea) 73 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 73 4 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 74 5 Robert Streb (U.S.) 75 6 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 76 WDW Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) DNS Jim Furyk (U.S.)