April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Heritage Classic at the par-71 course on Sunday in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina -9 Branden Grace (South Africa) 66 74 69 66 -7 Luke Donald (Britain) 66 71 69 71 Russell Knox (Britain) 72 65 73 67 -5 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 70 69 72 68 Kevin Na (U.S.) 73 71 66 69 -4 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 71 72 68 69 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 70 70 73 67 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 71 68 68 73 -3 William McGirt (U.S.) 69 71 72 69 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 67 71 72 71 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 68 68 75 70 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 71 68 74 68 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 71 69 73 68 -2 Colt Knost (U.S.) 73 70 70 69 Ernie Els (South Africa) 72 71 73 66 Bill Haas (U.S.) 69 72 69 72 Tyler Aldridge (U.S.) 71 73 67 71 Kim Si-Woo (Korea) 68 72 71 71 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 69 70 72 71 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 68 68 71 75 David Toms (U.S.) 69 73 71 69 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 69 68 71 74 -1 Russell Henley (U.S.) 72 67 71 73 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 71 69 73 70 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 72 66 71 74 John Senden (Australia) 71 73 74 65 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 70 69 74 70 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 69 75 70 69 Jason Day (Australia) 67 69 79 68 0 Marc Leishman (Australia) 71 72 68 73 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 71 73 73 67 1 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 71 71 69 74 2 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 72 70 71 73 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 72 67 72 75 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 67 71 76 72 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 71 68 70 77 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 72 70 72 72 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 70 74 71 71 3 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 68 73 74 72 George McNeill (U.S.) 68 70 73 76 Bronson Burgoon (U.S.) 70 69 74 74 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 70 71 76 70 Luke List (U.S.) 73 68 78 68 Tony Finau (U.S.) 67 73 73 74 4 Ben Martin (U.S.) 70 74 74 70 Ben Crane (U.S.) 74 68 71 75 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 68 76 73 71 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 69 74 73 72 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 70 69 77 72 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 68 74 71 75 5 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 72 68 80 69 Jim Herman (U.S.) 72 71 73 73 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 72 69 75 73 6 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 74 66 74 76 Ian Poulter (Britain) 72 72 76 70 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 72 69 74 75 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 76 67 73 74 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 72 72 73 73 7 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 69 71 75 76 Davis Love III (U.S.) 73 69 77 72 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 73 71 72 75 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 72 70 73 76 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 73 71 71 76 8 Scott Brown (U.S.) 71 73 76 72 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 70 74 75 73 9 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 71 71 75 76 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 73 70 75 75 10 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 72 70 78 74 11 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 74 69 75 77 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 72 71 75 77 12 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 71 73 76 76 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 71 72 77 76 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 72 68 75 81 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 71 73 76 76 17 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 72 70 77 82