Golf-Woods now a TaylorMade man
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour RSM Classic on Saturday in Sea Island, Georgia -16 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 61 67 68 -15 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 66 64 67 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 66 66 65 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 66 67 64 -14 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 65 66 67 -13 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 65 67 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 69 65 65 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 63 68 68 -12 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 66 68 66 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 62 71 67 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 67 67 66 -11 Luke List (U.S.) 69 64 68 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 66 65 70 Jim Herman (U.S.) 69 66 66 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 67 65 69 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 70 66 65 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 64 69 68 Bill Haas (U.S.) 69 66 66 -10 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 67 69 66 Tyler Aldridge (U.S.) 66 67 69 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 62 70 70 Russell Henley (U.S.) 67 65 70 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 66 70 66 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 65 67 70 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 65 69 68 -9 Scott Langley (U.S.) 65 69 69 Michael Kim (U.S.) 64 70 69 Andres Romero (Argentina) 64 72 67 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 70 66 67 Cameron Percy (Australia) 69 66 68 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 66 66 71 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 68 69 66 Hiroshi Iwata (Japan) 65 67 71 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 67 66 70 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 67 67 69 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 66 67 70 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 68 67 68 -8 Jon Curran (U.S.) 69 68 67 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 67 68 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 64 67 73 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 67 65 72 John Huh (U.S.) 68 69 67 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 73 64 67 Nicholas Lindheim (U.S.) 67 70 67 -7 Ian Poulter (Britain) 67 67 71 William McGirt (U.S.) 67 67 71 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 67 68 70 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 70 65 70 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 65 72 68 Anirban Lahiri (India) 68 67 70 -6 Tag Ridings (U.S.) 68 67 71 Brett Drewitt (U.S.) 67 68 71 J.J. Spaun (U.S.) 68 65 73 Luke Donald (Britain) 67 69 70 Steven Alker (New Zealand) 64 71 71 Josh Teater (U.S.) 66 66 74 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 67 70 69 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 66 69 71 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 67 66 73 -5 Ben Crane (U.S.) 66 70 71 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 70 67 70 D.A. Points (U.S.) 69 67 71 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 67 70 70 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 66 71 70 Martin Flores (U.S.) 65 72 70 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 68 67 72 -4 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 68 69 71 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 69 68 71 Robert Streb (U.S.) 71 65 72 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 69 66 73
LONDON, Jan 24 Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Jan 24 A Japanese nonprofit group has demanded the golf tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be shifted from the Kasumigaseki Country Club which does not accept women as full members.