Sept 30 Scores after the second round of the PGA Tour's Las Vegas Open from Nevada on Friday. -12 Kevin Na (U.S.) 67 63

Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 63 67

Charlie Wi (South Korea) 64 66 -11 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 66 65

Tim Herron (U.S.) 65 66

Kris Blanks (U.S.) 66 65 -10 Hunter Haas (U.S.) 71 61

Scott Piercy (U.S.) 67 65

Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 66 66

Paul Goydos (U.S.) 66 66

Billy Horschel (U.S.) 66 66

William McGirt (U.S.) 63 69

Nick Watney (U.S.) 65 67

Boo Weekley (U.S.) 67 65 -9 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 69 64

Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 66 67

Garrett Willis (U.S.) 65 68

D.J. Brigman (U.S.) 67 66 -8 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 67 67

Bryce Molder (U.S.) 68 66

Joe Ogilvie (U.S.) 68 66

Harrison Frazar (U.S.) 65 69

Brian Gay (U.S.) 67 67

Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 66 68

Ben Crane (U.S.) 67 67

Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 67 67

Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 65 69 -7 Bobby Gates (U.S.) 68 67

Spencer Levin (U.S.) 68 67

Michael Bradley (U.S.) 69 66

Josh Teater (U.S.) 71 64

Steve Flesch (U.S.) 65 70

Rod Pampling (Australia) 65 70

Alex Prugh (U.S.) 67 68

Blake Adams (U.S.) 65 70

Nate Smith (U.S.) 67 68 -6 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 69 67

Bill Lunde (U.S.) 70 66

Roland Thatcher (U.S.) 68 68

Steve Elkington (Australia) 67 69

Greg Chalmers (Australia) 68 68

David Hearn (Canada) 69 67

Bob Estes (U.S.) 66 70

Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 70 66

Steven Bowditch (Australia) 67 69

Joseph Bramlett (U.S.) 70 66

Will Strickler (U.S.) 66 70

Scott McCarron (U.S.) 71 65

Martin Laird (Britain) 70 66

Arjun Atwal (India) 66 70

Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 72 64

Jason Bohn (U.S.) 70 66

Derek Lamely (U.S.) 65 71

Nathan Green (Australia) 64 72 -5 Duffy Waldorf (U.S.) 69 68

Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 67 70

Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 66 71

J.P. Hayes (U.S.) 69 68

Briny Baird (U.S.) 68 69

David Duval (U.S.) 66 71

Tag Ridings (U.S.) 69 68

Cameron Percy (Australia) 68 69

Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 71 66

Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 71 66

Woody Austin (U.S.) 68 69

Ben Curtis (U.S.) 69 68

Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 67 70 -4 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 71 67

Nick O'Hern (Australia) 71 67

Rocco Mediate (U.S.) 67 71

Aron Price (Australia) 68 70

John Merrick (U.S.) 67 71

Michael Thompson (U.S.) 68 70

George McNeill (U.S.) 69 69

Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 68 70

Stephen Ames (Canada) 71 67

Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 70 68

Paul Stankowski (U.S.) 67 71

Justin Hicks (U.S.) 71 67 -3 Chris Riley (U.S.) 71 68

Kent Jones (U.S.) 69 70

Heath Slocum (U.S.) 69 70

Alex Cejka (Germany) 65 74

Ben Martin (U.S.) 73 66

Colt Knost (U.S.) 67 72

Chris DiMarco (U.S.) 68 71

Jeff Overton (U.S.) 67 72

Jarrod Lyle (Australia) 70 69

Scott Gordon (U.S.) 72 67

Drew Kittleson (U.S.) 71 68

Kim Bi-o (South Korea) 67 72

Fran Quinn (U.S.) 71 -2 Michael Connell (U.S.) 70 70

Ryuji Imada (Japan) 68 72

Richard Johnson (Sweden) 70 70

Scott Stallings (U.S.) 69 71

John Mallinger (U.S.) 69 71

Alexandre Rocha (Brazil) 70 70

Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 72 68

Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 68 72

D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 72 68

Matt Jones (Australia) 65 75

Lee Janzen (U.S.) 71 69

David Mathis (U.S.) 71 69

Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 72 68

Shaun Micheel (U.S.) 70 70 -1 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 72 69

Scott Gutschewski (U.S.) 70 71

Jim Renner (U.S.) 73 68

Martin Piller (U.S.) 73 68

Jeff Quinney (U.S.) 73 68

Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 71 70 0 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 71 71

Shane Bertsch (U.S.) 69 73

Troy Merritt (U.S.) 70 72

Tom Gillis (U.S.) 69 73

Zack Miller (U.S.) 71 71 1 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 71 72

Michael Sim (Australia) 70 73

Ryan Moore (U.S.) 72 71

Tom Pernice Jr. (U.S.) 73 70 2 James Driscoll (U.S.) 71 73

John Riegger (U.S.) 71 73 3 Carl Paulson (U.S.) 75 70

Jim Herman (U.S.) 70 75

Matt McQuillan (Canada) 74 71 4 Preston Otte (U.S.) 71 75

Anthony Rodriguez (U.S.) 72 74 6 Marty Jertson (U.S.) 73 75 7 Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 74 75

Joe Durant (U.S.) 72 77 13 Chris Baryla (Canada) 80 75