Oct 1 Leading scores after the third round of the PGA Tour's Las Vegas Open from Nevada on Saturday.

196 Nick Watney (U.S.) 65 67 64

Kevin Na (U.S.) 67 63 66 197 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 66 68 63

Kris Blanks (U.S.) 66 65 66 198 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 67 67 64

Paul Goydos (U.S.) 66 66 66

Tim Herron (U.S.) 65 66 67 199 Roland Thatcher (U.S.) 68 68 63 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 68 67 64 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 66 67 66 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 63 67 69 200 William McGirt (U.S.) 63 69 68 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 66 65 69 201 Rod Pampling (Australia) 65 70 66 David Duval (U.S.) 66 71 64 Harrison Frazar (U.S.) 65 69 67 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 68 66 67 Joe Ogilvie (U.S.) 68 66 67 Garrett Willis (U.S.) 65 68 68 Nick O'Hern (Australia) 71 67 63 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 66 66 69 202 David Hearn (Canada) 69 67 66 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 67 69 66 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 70 66 66 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 67 68 67 Martin Laird (Britain) 70 66 66 Bobby Gates (U.S.) 68 67 67 Ben Crane (U.S.) 67 67 68 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 65 69 68 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 69 64 69 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 66 66 70 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 67 65 70 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 64 66 72 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)