June 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour St Jude Classic at the par-70 course on Friday in Memphis, Tennessee holes played rounds -12 Ben Crane (U.S.) 18 63 65 -6 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 17 67 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 16 67 -5 Davis Love III (U.S.) 18 65 70 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 18 67 68 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 65 -4 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 66 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 18 66 70 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 18 67 69 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 13 65 -3 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 15 68 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 15 68 Ian Poulter (Britain) 17 69 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 16 68 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 16 70 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 18 69 68 Matt Every (U.S.) 18 69 68 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 67 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 67 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 67 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 1 67 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 67 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 18 67 70 -2 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 68 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 18 71 67 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 68 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 68 David Hearn (Canada) 1 68 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 68 Woody Austin (U.S.) 68 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 68 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 17 64 George McNeill (U.S.) 18 69 69 John Merrick (U.S.) 16 70 Tim Clark (South Africa) 16 68 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 16 67 John Peterson (U.S.) 15 69 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 2 68 -1 Austin Cook (U.S.) 13 67 Ben Martin (U.S.) 14 69 Ryuji Imada (Japan) 16 71 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 15 70 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 17 68 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 18 69 70 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 17 69 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 18 65 74 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 18 68 71 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 18 67 72 John Daly (U.S.) 18 72 67 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 69 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 69 Brian Harman (U.S.) 1 69 James Hahn (U.S.) 1 69 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 69 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 18 72 67 0 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 70 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 2 69 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 1 70 Martin Laird (Britain) 70 Paul Casey (Britain) 1 70 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 70 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 70 Robert Streb (U.S.) 70 John Rollins (U.S.) 70 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 70 Lee Westwood (Britain) 70 Greg Owen (Britain) 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 16 73 Scott Gardiner (Australia) 15 67 Doug LaBelle II (U.S.) 13 70 Martin Flores (U.S.) 15 70 1 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 16 74 Tag Ridings (U.S.) 18 70 71 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 18 68 73 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 18 69 72 David Toms (U.S.) 71 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 71 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 71 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 71 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 2 71 Chad Collins (U.S.) 18 71 70 Joe Durant (U.S.) 18 66 75 Andres Romero (Argentina) 18 68 73 Jim Herman (U.S.) 71 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 71 2 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 72 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 72 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 72 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 72 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 72 Brian Gay (U.S.) 72 Robert Allenby (Australia) 72 Harrison Frazar (U.S.) 72 Josh Teater (U.S.) 72 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 72 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 72 Russell Knox (Britain) 18 72 70 Benjamin Alvarado (Chile) 14 68 Lee Williams (U.S.) 13 71 Steve Marino (U.S.) 3 69 Eric Axley (U.S.) 13 71 3 Bronson La'Cassie (Australia) 13 71 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 2 72 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 2 73 Wes Roach (U.S.) 13 70 Gary Christian (Britain) 14 70 Scott Langley (U.S.) 18 72 71 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 18 73 70 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 73 Harris English (U.S.) 73 Jim Renner (U.S.) 1 73 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 1 73 Darren Clarke (Britain) 73 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 73 Joe Ogilvie (U.S.) 18 69 74 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 18 71 72 4 Stephen Ames (Canada) 18 71 73 Dustin Morris (U.S.) 74 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 1 73 John Senden (Australia) 74 David Duval (U.S.) 74 James Driscoll (U.S.) 74 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 74 Zachary Olsen (U.S.) 74 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 74 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 18 71 73 Paul Goydos (U.S.) 16 77 Scottie Scheffler (U.S.) 14 71 Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 15 72 Grant Leaver (U.S.) 13 72 5 Tim Herron (U.S.) 15 70 Bobby Gates (U.S.) 15 72 Edward Loar (U.S.) 15 74 Talor Gooch (U.S.) 15 71 Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 17 70 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 18 71 74 Russell Henley (U.S.) 18 70 75 Kevin Foley (U.S.) 75 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 75 Scott Verplank (U.S.) 75 6 Alex Aragon (U.S.) 76 D.A. Points (U.S.) 16 74 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 14 73 7 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 14 70 John Mallinger (U.S.) 77 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 1 77 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 77 9 Scott McCarron (U.S.) 16 75 10 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 18 76 74 Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 1 79 15 Kelvin Burgin (U.S.) 13 80 16 Isaac Sanchez (U.S.) 86 5 WDW Kris Blanks (U.S.) 75 6 WDW Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 9 76 9 WDW Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 79 TOP10 AFTER COMPLETE ROUND -12 Ben Crane (U.S.) 63 65 -5 Davis Love III (U.S.) 65 70 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 67 68 -4 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 66 70 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 67 69 -3 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 69 68 Matt Every (U.S.) 69 68 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 67 70 -2 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 71 67 George McNeill (U.S.) 69 69