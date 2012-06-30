UPDATE 1-Golf-Fowler closes deal, wins Honda Classic by four strokes
Feb 26 American Rickie Fowler breathed a sigh of relief after clinching a four-stroke victory at the $6.4 million Honda Classic in Florida on Sunday.
(Fixes typo in headline)
June 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Second round scores from the AT&T National at the par-71 course in Bethesda, Maryland on Friday. The cut was set at 148. 135 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 70 65 137 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 68 69
Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 68 69
Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 70 67 138 Pat Perez (U.S.) 69 69
Noh Seung-yul (South Korea) 70 68
Rod Pampling (Australia) 71 67
Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 68
Vijay Singh (Fiji) 68 70 139 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 74 65 140 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 67 73
Tiger Woods (U.S.) 72 68
Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 72 68
Marc Leishman (Australia) 70 70 141 Martin Laird (Britain) 72 69
Jason Day (Australia) 69 72
Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 74 67
Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 71 70 142 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 72 70
John Mallinger (U.S.) 70 72
Nick Watney (U.S.) 70 72
Bobby Gates (U.S.) 74 68
Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 70 72
Adam Scott (Australia) 75 67
Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 74 68
Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 69 73 143 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 70 73
Greg Chalmers (Australia) 72 71
Bae Sang-moon (South Korea) 75 68
Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 72 71
Troy Matteson (U.S.) 73 70
Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 70 73
Brian Davis (Britain) 74 69 144 Andres Romero (Argentina) 73 71
Bud Cauley (U.S.) 73 71
Chez Reavie (U.S.) 72 72 145 Harris English (U.S.) 71 74
Charlie Wi (South Korea) 70 75
Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 73 72
George McNeill (U.S.) 73 72
Brian Harman (U.S.) 72 73
Greg Owen (Britain) 70 75
Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 72 73
John Huh (U.S.) 72 73
Beau Hossler (U.S.) 71 74 146 Hunter Haas (U.S.) 74 72
James Driscoll (U.S.) 70 76
Jim Furyk (U.S.) 73 73
Justin Leonard (U.S.) 75 71
Gary Woodland (U.S.) 72 74
Heath Slocum (U.S.) 76 70
Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 74 72
Martin Flores (U.S.) 75 71
Kim Kyung-tae (South Korea) 72 74
Ryuji Imada (Japan) 72 74
Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 76
Davis Love III (U.S.) 70 76
Erik Compton (U.S.) 73 73 147 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 75 72
Blake Adams (U.S.) 72 75
Brendan Steele (U.S.) 71 76
Roberto Castro (U.S.) 74 73
Chris DiMarco (U.S.) 76 71
J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 72 75
Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 71 76
Ben Crane (U.S.) 77 70
Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 72 75
Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 74 73
Bryce Molder (U.S.) 78 69 148 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 79 69
J.J. Henry (U.S.) 77 71
Arjun Atwal (India) 76 72
William McGirt (U.S.) 72 76
Will Claxton (U.S.) 73 75
Brendon Todd (U.S.) 72 76
Bob Estes (U.S.) 74 74
Graham DeLaet (Canada) 74 74
Ryan Moore (U.S.) 73 75
Ben Curtis (U.S.) 74 74
Yang Yong-eun (South Korea) 76 72 (Editing by John O'Brien)
Feb 26 American Rickie Fowler breathed a sigh of relief after clinching a four-stroke victory at the $6.4 million Honda Classic in Florida on Sunday.
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Honda Classic at the par-70 course on Sunday in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida -12 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 66 66 65 71 -8 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 71 66 66 69 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 68 67 69 68 -7 Chad Collins (U.S.) 70 67 67 69 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 64 67 72 70 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 67 73 69 64 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 68 67 66 72 Billy H
Feb 26 American Rickie Fowler flirted with a late disaster before clinching a four-stroke victory at the $6.4 million Honda Classic in Florida on Sunday.