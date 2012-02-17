Feb 17 Completed first round scores from the delayed Northern Trust Open at the par-71 course in Pacific Palisades, California on Friday.

The first round was suspended due to bad light on Thursday 66 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 66 67 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 67

J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 67 68 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 68

Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 68

Troy Matteson (U.S.) 68 69 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69

Stewart Cink (U.S.) 69

Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 69

K.J. Choi (South Korea) 69

Brendan Steele (U.S.) 69

Ken Duke (U.S.) 69

Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 69

Sergio Garcia (Spain) 69 70 Marc Leishman (Australia) 70

Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 70

Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 70

Luke Donald (Britain) 70

Justin Rose (Britain) 70

Bubba Watson (U.S.) 70

David Hearn (Canada) 70

Fred Couples (U.S.) 70

Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 70

