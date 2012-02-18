Feb 18 Completed second-round scores from the delayed Northern Trust Open at the par-71 course in Pacific Palisades, California on Saturday.

Play was suspended on Friday due to fading light.

The cut was set at 145. 136 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 66 70 137 Pat Perez (U.S.) 72 65 138 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 72 66

Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 69

Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 68 70

Jarrod Lyle (Australia) 73 65

Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 68 70 139 Marc Leishman (Australia) 70 69

Spencer Levin (U.S.) 73 66

Bubba Watson (U.S.) 70 69 140 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 67 73

Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 71 69

Stewart Cink (U.S.) 69 71

Zach Johnson (U.S.) 71 69

J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 71 69

Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 73 67

K.J. Choi (South Korea) 69 71

Bill Haas (U.S.) 72 68

Justin Rose (Britain) 70 70

Retief Goosen (South Africa) 73 67 141 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 73 68

Briny Baird (U.S.) 71 70

Ernie Els (South Africa) 73 68

Ryan Moore (U.S.) 72 69

Ken Duke (U.S.) 69 72

Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 71 70

Bryce Molder (U.S.) 74 67 142 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 67 75

Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 74 68

Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 74 68

Joe Ogilvie (U.S.) 71 71

Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 73 69

Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 71 71

Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 71 71

Luke Donald (Britain) 70 72

Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 73 69

Jim Furyk (U.S.) 72 70

John Mallinger (U.S.) 71 71

