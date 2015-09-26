Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Tour Championship at the par-70 course on Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia -8 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 66 68 -7 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 63 68 72 -4 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 69 70 67 Paul Casey (Britain) 65 70 71 -3 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 66 71 70 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 66 70 71 -2 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 68 72 68 -1 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 70 71 68 Justin Rose (Britain) 70 68 71 0 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 69 73 68 Jason Day (Australia) 69 71 70 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 69 72 69 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 69 72 69 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 68 69 73 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 71 70 69 1 Kevin Na (U.S.) 68 73 70 2 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 69 72 71 4 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 68 74 72 5 Bae Sang-Moon (Korea) 73 70 72 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 72 75 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 73 72 70 7 Bill Haas (U.S.) 72 73 72 8 Harris English (U.S.) 71 76 71 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 73 71 74 9 Robert Streb (U.S.) 75 75 69 10 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 74 73 73 13 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 72 74 77 15 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 76 77 72