June 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour St Jude Classic at the par-70 course on Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee 270 Ben Crane (U.S.) 63 65 69 73 271 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 67 66 67 71 272 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 71 66 69 66 Matt Every (U.S.) 69 68 65 70 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 67 67 69 69 273 Ian Poulter (Britain) 69 68 72 64 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 67 68 68 70 Brian Harman (U.S.) 69 65 67 72 James Hahn (U.S.) 69 70 67 67 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 69 66 68 70 274 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 68 64 71 71 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 67 68 67 72 275 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 70 68 68 69 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 68 67 70 70 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 67 69 72 67 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 66 70 71 68 Austin Cook (U.S.) 67 73 65 70 Ben Martin (U.S.) 69 67 74 65 276 John Peterson (U.S.) 69 68 73 66 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 70 67 68 71 Tim Clark (South Africa) 68 69 67 72 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 67 70 72 67 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 65 68 70 73 277 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 68 67 75 67 Paul Casey (Britain) 70 67 70 70 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 69 68 70 70 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 67 68 70 72 278 George McNeill (U.S.) 69 69 73 67 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 68 71 69 70 Steve Marino (U.S.) 69 70 68 71 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 71 68 71 68 279 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 68 72 68 71 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 69 70 70 70 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 70 69 71 69 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 69 68 70 72 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 66 66 75 72 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 68 68 70 73 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 68 70 70 71 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 67 72 72 68 William McGirt (U.S.) 73 66 74 66 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 69 70 70 70 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 72 67 67 73 280 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 67 72 70 71 Davis Love III (U.S.) 65 70 71 74 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 69 70 70 71 281 Robert Streb (U.S.) 70 70 72 69 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 70 68 71 72 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 69 70 70 72 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 67 70 71 73 282 Ryuji Imada (Japan) 71 69 71 71 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 65 72 70 75 John Rollins (U.S.) 70 69 69 74 283 Woody Austin (U.S.) 68 71 72 72 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 68 70 74 71 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 66 75 72 Benjamin Alvarado (Chile) 68 72 70 73 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 68 71 72 72 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 65 74 72 72 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 64 74 74 71 284 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 67 71 73 73 Martin Laird (Britain) 70 67 76 71 Greg Owen (Britain) 70 70 70 74 285 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 70 67 74 74 John Merrick (U.S.) 70 68 77 70 286 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 68 67 79 72 Martin Flores (U.S.) 70 70 75 71 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 71 67 73 75 287 Josh Teater (U.S.) 72 67 75 73 288 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 77 63 71 77 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 68 71 74 75 291 John Daly (U.S.) 72 67 76 76