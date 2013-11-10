Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour McGladrey Classic at the par-70 course on Sunday in Sea Island, Georgia 266 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 66 66 68 66 267 Tim Clark (South Africa) 67 67 71 62 Briny Baird (U.S.) 63 70 67 67 268 Scott Brown (U.S.) 66 68 68 66 Brian Gay (U.S.) 63 72 66 67 John Senden (Australia) 66 67 68 67 270 Matt Every (U.S.) 67 68 69 66 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 65 68 71 66 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 68 68 68 66 272 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 68 68 72 64 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 68 68 71 65 Brian Harman (U.S.) 67 68 70 67 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 69 66 69 68 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 69 65 69 69 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 68 68 65 71 273 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 67 71 70 65 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 67 71 69 66 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 70 68 68 67 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 68 67 67 71 274 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 67 72 70 65 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 65 73 70 66 275 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 67 69 73 66 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 66 73 68 68 George McNeill (U.S.) 62 76 68 69 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 65 74 67 69 Scott Langley (U.S.) 66 71 68 70 276 Harris English (U.S.) 68 70 71 67 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 65 70 73 68 David Toms (U.S.) 68 73 68 67 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 70 69 68 69 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 69 70 66 71 277 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 68 69 72 68 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 65 68 74 70 John Rollins (U.S.) 65 76 66 70 Russell Knox (Britain) 70 71 69 67 278 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 68 70 71 69 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 67 72 67 72 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 67 67 72 72 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 70 70 71 67 279 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 68 71 70 70 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 69 72 68 70 Woody Austin (U.S.) 68 73 68 70 Will Claxton (U.S.) 65 71 71 72 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 71 69 70 69 David Hearn (Canada) 74 66 70 69 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 70 71 70 68 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 66 74 72 67 280 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 70 71 68 71 Eric Axley (U.S.) 71 70 68 71 Pat Perez (U.S.) 68 71 72 69 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 67 72 72 69 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 68 73 72 67 James Hahn (U.S.) 69 72 73 66 Josh Broadaway (U.S.) 72 68 75 65 281 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 68 71 70 72 Mike Weir (Canada) 70 71 68 72 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 66 69 72 74 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 69 70 71 71 Martin Flores (U.S.) 70 68 72 71 Blake Adams (U.S.) 73 68 73 67 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 66 74 75 66 282 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 68 73 68 73 283 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 67 73 71 72 Erik Compton (U.S.) 68 73 76 66 284 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 68 71 69 76 Darren Clarke (Britain) 69 70 71 74 Russell Henley (U.S.) 69 71 71 73 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 71 70 73 70 285 Andres Romero (Argentina) 70 69 72 74 286 Lee Dong-Hwan (South Korea) 67 70 71 78 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 66 73 73 74 287 Paul Goydos (U.S.) 68 71 76 72 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 68 71 76 72