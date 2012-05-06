May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour's Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday (par-72).

* Rickie Fowler won play-off at the first extra hole 274 Fowler (U.S.) 66 72 67 69 274 D.A. Points (U.S.) 66 68 69 71

Rory McIlroy (Britain) 70 68 66 70 275 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 65 68 69 73 277 Lee Westwood (Britain) 71 72 68 66

Ben Curtis (U.S.) 69 70 71 67

Ryan Moore (U.S.) 65 70 68 74 278 Nick Watney (U.S.) 68 64 72 74 279 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 69 69 72 69

James Driscoll (U.S.) 71 70 69 69

Jason Day (Australia) 70 70 69 70

Brian Davis (Britain) 66 74 69 70

Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 68 70 70 71

Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 68 73 67 71 280 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 72 69 69 70

David Toms (U.S.) 74 65 70 71

Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 69 72 68 71

George McNeill (U.S.) 70 68 68 74

John Senden (Australia) 66 68 72 74

Stewart Cink (U.S.) 65 69 71 75 281 Arjun Atwal (India) 68 69 75 69

Hunter Haas (U.S.) 68 68 75 70

Martin Flores (U.S.) 68 70 71 72

Ben Crane (U.S.) 70 64 73 74

Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 71 70 65 75 282 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 71 71 71 69

Will Claxton (U.S.) 71 72 70 69

Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 68 74 70 70

Kang Sung-Hoon (South Korea) 71 70 70 71

Martin Laird (Britain) 72 70 69 71

Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 71 72 68 71 283 Ken Duke (U.S.) 72 71 72 68

Josh Teater (U.S.) 69 73 71 70

Roberto Castro (U.S.) 68 72 72 71

Heath Slocum (U.S.) 69 67 75 72

Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 67 71 73 72

Spencer Levin (U.S.) 72 68 70 73

Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 71 70 69 73

Patrick Reed (U.S.) 66 74 69 74 284 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 72 71 72 69

John Merrick (U.S.) 70 68 74 72

Rocco Mediate (U.S.) 68 69 75 72

Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 67 73 72 72

Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 68 72 69 75

Richard Lee (U.S.) 70 69 69 76 285 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 74 69 70 72

Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 69 72 70 74 286 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 69 73 73 71

Brendan Steele (U.S.) 71 72 71 72

Dicky Pride (U.S.) 69 72 73 72

Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 71 67 73 75

Jeff Overton (U.S.) 68 71 70 77 287 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 73 68 75 71

Ryuji Imada (Japan) 69 72 72 74

Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 72 71 71 73

Tom Gillis (U.S.) 73 68 69 77 288 Gary Christian (Britain) 73 70 74 71

Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 69 69 77 73

Chris Kirk (U.S.) 75 67 73 73

Andres Romero (Argentina) 70 71 73 74

J.J. Henry (U.S.) 73 69 71 75

Brian Harman (U.S.) 67 74 72 75

Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 69 74 70 75

J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 71 71 69 77 289 David Hearn (Canada) 70 72 76 71

Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 69 73 75 72

Marc Leishman (Australia) 75 67 74 73

Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 71 66 74 78 290 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 70 71 77 72

Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 72 70 73 75

Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 70 72 69 79 292 Gavin Coles (Australia) 72 71 75 74 293 Alexandre Rocha (Brazil) 68 75 73 77 294 Harris English (U.S.) 70 72 77 75