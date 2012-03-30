March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Leading first-round scores from the weather-affected Houston Open at the par-72 course in Humble, Texas on Friday.

Only 51 players completed the first round on Thursday after play was abandoned following more than an inch of rain.

65 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 65

Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 65

Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 65 66 Greg Owen (Britain) 66

John Huh (U.S.) 66

Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 66

Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 66 67 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 67

Fred Couples (U.S.) 67

Blake Adams (U.S.) 67

Bud Cauley (U.S.) 67

Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 67

James Driscoll (U.S.) 67

Graham DeLaet (Canada) 67 68 Brian Davis (Britain) 68

Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 68

Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 68

Pat Perez (U.S.) 68

Lee Westwood (Britain) 68

Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 68

Steve Stricker (U.S.) 68

Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 68

Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 68

Jim Herman (U.S.) 68

J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 68

Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 68