Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Wyndham Championship at the par-70 course on Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina 196 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 67 63 66 197 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 66 65 66 Tim Clark (South Africa) 63 67 67 198 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 68 67 63 Harris English (U.S.) 66 64 68 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 62 68 68 199 Davis Love III (U.S.) 67 66 66 Matt Every (U.S.) 65 66 68 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 66 62 71 200 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 68 68 64 Will Claxton (U.S.) 69 66 65 Richard Lee (U.S.) 66 69 65 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 71 64 65 Bill Haas (U.S.) 68 65 67 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 64 68 68 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 66 63 71 201 Bobby Gates (U.S.) 69 67 65 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 67 68 66 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 64 70 67 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 66 67 68 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 67 65 69 202 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 69 67 66 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 68 67 67 John Merrick (U.S.) 66 69 67 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 67 67 68 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 68 66 68 203 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 68 68 67 D.A. Points (U.S.) 68 68 67 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 69 67 67 Rocco Mediate (U.S.) 70 65 68 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 67 68 68 John Huh (U.S.) 69 65 69 204 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 67 71 66 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 70 68 66 Gary Christian (Britain) 67 70 67 Tim Herron (U.S.) 76 61 67 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 69 68 67 Kyle Thompson (U.S.) 69 67 68 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 66 69 69 Rod Pampling (Australia) 68 66 70 205 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 67 72 66 Blake Adams (U.S.) 67 71 67 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 69 69 67 Russell Knox (Britain) 68 68 69 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 67 69 69 Alexandre Rocha (Brazil) 68 68 69 Nick Watney (U.S.) 66 69 70 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 68 66 71 206 Nick O'Hern (Australia) 68 71 67 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 72 67 67 Scott Dunlap (U.S.) 70 69 67 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 73 65 68 207 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 71 68 68 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 67 71 69 Ryuji Imada (Japan) 67 70 70 Josh Teater (U.S.) 67 71 69 Derek Lamely (U.S.) 69 68 70 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 69 71 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 67 69 71 David Mathis (U.S.) 63 71 73 208 Troy Kelly (U.S.) 71 68 69 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 73 66 69 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 72 67 69 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 72 65 71 209 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 68 71 70 Ben Kohles (U.S.) 72 67 70 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 72 67 70 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 72 67 70 210 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 68 70 72 Arjun Atwal (India) 66 69 75 212 Tom Pernice Jr. (U.S.) 70 68 74 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 66 69 77 213 Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 68 71 74 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 69 70 74 215 Paul Casey (Britain) 68 70 77 137 WDW Lucas Glover (U.S.) 68 69 134 WDW Tom Gillis (U.S.) 64 70