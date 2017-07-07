July 6 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Greenbrier Classic at the par-70 course on Thursday in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia -9 Juan Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) 61 -7 Davis Love III (U.S.) 63 -6 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 64 Ben Martin (U.S.) 64 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 64 Nick Taylor (Canada) 64 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 64 Xander Schauffele (U.S.) 64 -5 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 65 David Hearn (Canada) 65 Robert Streb (U.S.) 65 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 65 -4 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 66 Alex Cejka (Germany) 66 Matt Jones (Australia) 66 -3 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 67 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 67 Tag Ridings (U.S.) 67 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 67 Brian Gay (U.S.) 67 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 67 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 67 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 67 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 67 -2 J.J. Spaun (U.S.) 68 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 68 Luke List (U.S.) 68 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 68 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 68 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 68 Brian Campbell (U.S.) 68 Michael Kim (U.S.) 68 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 68 Bobby Gates (U.S.) 68 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 68 Russell Henley (U.S.) 68 Seamus Power (Ireland) 68 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 68 Joaquin Niemann (Chile) 68 Mark Anderson (U.S.) 68 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 68 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 68 -1 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 69 Yang Yong-Eun (Korea) 69 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 69 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 69 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 69 Julian Etulain (Argentina) 69 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 69 Bill Haas (U.S.) 69 D.A. Points (U.S.) 69 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 69 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 69 Harris English (U.S.) 69 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 69 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 69 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 69 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 69 Daniel Obremski (U.S.) 69 Curtis Luck (Australia) 69 Brandon Hagy (U.S.) 69 Tony Finau (U.S.) 69 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 69 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 69 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 69 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 69 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 69 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 69 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 69 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 69 0 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 70 John Huh (U.S.) 70 Scott Brown (U.S.) 70 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 70 Cameron Percy (Australia) 70 Jim Herman (U.S.) 70 Miguel Angel Carballo (Argentina) 70 Max Homa (U.S.) 70 Richy Werenski (U.S.) 70 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 70 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 70 Greg Owen (Britain) 70 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 70 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 70 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 70 Ben Crane (U.S.) 70 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 70 Luke Donald (Britain) 70 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 70 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 70 Nick Watney (U.S.) 70 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 70 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 70 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 70 1 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 71 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 71 Joel Dahmen (U.S.) 71 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 71 Steven Alker (New Zealand) 71 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 71 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 71 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 71 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 71 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 71 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 71 Bobby Wyatt (U.S.) 71 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 71 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 71 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 71 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 71 Martin Flores (U.S.) 71 James Hahn (U.S.) 71 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 71 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 71 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 71 2 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 72 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 72 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 72 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 72 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 72 Christian Brand (U.S.) 72 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 72 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 72 Ryan Brehm (U.S.) 72 K.J. Choi (Korea) 72 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 72 Chad Collins (U.S.) 72 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 72 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 72 3 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 73 John Daly (U.S.) 73 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 73 Matt Every (U.S.) 73 Brett Drewitt (U.S.) 73 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 73 Trey Mullinax (U.S.) 73 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 73 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 73 4 Braden Thornberry (U.S.) 74 Tyler Aldridge (U.S.) 74 Ken Duke (U.S.) 74 Shane Bertsch (U.S.) 74 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 74 Rick Lamb (U.S.) 74 Davis Love IV (U.S.) 74 5 Dominic Bozzelli (U.S.) 75 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 75 6 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 76 8 Clayton Portz (U.S.) 78 Nicholas Lindheim (U.S.) 78 9 Alan Cooke (U.S.) 79 Kevin Shields (U.S.) 79 10 Ryan Zylstra (Canada) 80 11 WDW Grayson Murray (U.S.)