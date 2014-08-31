Aug 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Deutsche Bank Championship at the par-71 course on Sunday in Norton, Massachusetts 201 Russell Henley (U.S.) 70 66 65 202 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 69 66 67 203 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 73 66 64 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 70 69 64 Jason Day (Australia) 66 68 69 204 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 66 70 68 205 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 73 67 65 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 69 68 68 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 65 71 69 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 63 71 71 206 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 70 71 65 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 66 73 67 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 70 69 67 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 67 70 69 Bill Haas (U.S.) 67 69 70 207 John Senden (Australia) 69 71 67 Robert Streb (U.S.) 73 67 67 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 72 66 69 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 71 66 70 Ben Crane (U.S.) 69 68 70 208 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 72 71 65 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 71 70 67 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 70 70 68 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 71 69 68 Russell Knox (Britain) 67 70 71 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 66 73 209 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 71 70 68 Adam Scott (Australia) 73 68 68 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 72 69 68 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 68 73 68 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 67 73 69 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 72 68 69 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 71 68 70 210 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 70 73 67 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 73 69 68 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 68 72 70 211 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 74 68 69 Ian Poulter (Britain) 67 73 71 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 69 73 212 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 74 71 67 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 71 74 67 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 72 72 68 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 71 72 69 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 71 72 69 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 72 71 69 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 70 73 69 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 72 70 70 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 68 73 71 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 74 65 73 213 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 70 75 68 Scott Langley (U.S.) 71 72 70 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 68 74 71 George McNeill (U.S.) 73 68 72 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 72 69 72 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 70 70 73 214 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 74 71 69 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 69 74 71 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 71 70 73 215 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 71 74 70 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 74 69 72 216 William McGirt (U.S.) 71 74 71 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 72 73 71 John Huh (U.S.) 70 75 71 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 70 74 72 David Hearn (Canada) 70 74 72 Ernie Els (South Africa) 72 71 73 217 Marc Leishman (Australia) 73 72 72 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 77 68 72 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 73 71 73 Luke Donald (Britain) 69 74 74 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 72 71 74 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 73 69 75 Brian Harman (U.S.) 72 70 75