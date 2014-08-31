Golf-Tiger a hit with fans at New York book signing
NEW YORK, March 20 Tiger Woods has been largely absent from the golf circuit for nearly two years due to nagging back problems but the 14-times major champion can still draw a crowd.
Aug 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Deutsche Bank Championship at the par-71 course on Sunday in Norton, Massachusetts 201 Russell Henley (U.S.) 70 66 65 202 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 69 66 67 203 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 73 66 64 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 70 69 64 Jason Day (Australia) 66 68 69 204 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 66 70 68 205 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 73 67 65 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 69 68 68 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 65 71 69 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 63 71 71 206 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 70 71 65 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 66 73 67 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 70 69 67 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 67 70 69 Bill Haas (U.S.) 67 69 70 207 John Senden (Australia) 69 71 67 Robert Streb (U.S.) 73 67 67 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 72 66 69 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 71 66 70 Ben Crane (U.S.) 69 68 70 208 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 72 71 65 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 71 70 67 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 70 70 68 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 71 69 68 Russell Knox (Britain) 67 70 71 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 66 73 209 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 71 70 68 Adam Scott (Australia) 73 68 68 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 72 69 68 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 68 73 68 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 67 73 69 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 72 68 69 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 71 68 70 210 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 70 73 67 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 73 69 68 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 68 72 70 211 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 74 68 69 Ian Poulter (Britain) 67 73 71 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 69 73 212 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 74 71 67 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 71 74 67 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 72 72 68 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 71 72 69 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 71 72 69 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 72 71 69 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 70 73 69 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 72 70 70 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 68 73 71 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 74 65 73 213 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 70 75 68 Scott Langley (U.S.) 71 72 70 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 68 74 71 George McNeill (U.S.) 73 68 72 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 72 69 72 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 70 70 73 214 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 74 71 69 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 69 74 71 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 71 70 73 215 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 71 74 70 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 74 69 72 216 William McGirt (U.S.) 71 74 71 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 72 73 71 John Huh (U.S.) 70 75 71 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 70 74 72 David Hearn (Canada) 70 74 72 Ernie Els (South Africa) 72 71 73 217 Marc Leishman (Australia) 73 72 72 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 77 68 72 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 73 71 73 Luke Donald (Britain) 69 74 74 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 72 71 74 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 73 69 75 Brian Harman (U.S.) 72 70 75
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.