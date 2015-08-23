Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Wyndham Championship at the par-70 course on Sunday in Greensboro, North Carolina -17 Davis Love III (U.S.) 64 66 69 64 -16 Jason Gore (U.S.) 66 67 62 69 -15 Paul Casey (Britain) 66 66 66 67 Scott Brown (U.S.) 66 65 66 68 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 67 66 66 66 -14 Bill Haas (U.S.) 65 66 68 67 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 67 67 67 65 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 64 67 68 67 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 67 67 64 68 -13 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 66 69 65 67 Ben Martin (U.S.) 67 67 67 66 Tiger Woods (U.S.) 64 65 68 70 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 65 70 62 70 -12 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 64 68 70 66 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 68 66 65 69 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 65 69 69 65 William McGirt (U.S.) 62 70 68 68 -11 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 67 69 67 66 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 66 70 67 66 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 67 69 67 66 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 63 69 69 68 Jim Herman (U.S.) 63 69 66 71 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 67 70 67 65 Cameron Smith (Australia) 67 68 69 65 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 66 71 69 63 -10 Luke Donald (Britain) 68 67 67 68 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 66 69 67 68 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 63 71 67 69 Oscar Fraustro (Mexico) 65 68 69 68 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 70 67 67 66 -9 Harris English (U.S.) 68 65 67 71 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 66 70 69 66 Nick Watney (U.S.) 66 65 68 72 George McNeill (U.S.) 67 68 67 69 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 68 69 67 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 65 65 70 71 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 71 66 68 66 -8 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 67 66 67 72 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 66 69 67 70 Cameron Percy (Australia) 65 66 67 74 George Coetzee (South Africa) 65 69 69 69 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 62 67 72 71 -7 Austin Cook (U.S.) 70 67 69 67 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 61 67 75 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 67 70 69 67 Tim Clark (South Africa) 66 71 67 69 -6 Branden Grace (South Africa) 67 70 68 69 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 67 70 67 70 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 66 68 72 68 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 68 69 69 68 -5 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 70 67 72 66 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 68 68 66 73 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 67 70 65 73 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 68 69 71 67 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 67 70 70 68 -4 Martin Flores (U.S.) 66 68 68 74 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 68 66 75 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 69 67 70 70 -3 Scott Langley (U.S.) 71 66 68 72 Martin Laird (Britain) 68 66 74 69 John Huh (U.S.) 70 65 73 69 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 66 67 73 71 -2 K.J. Choi (Korea) 68 69 72 69 Adam Scott (Australia) 67 69 71 71 -1 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 69 67 73 70 0 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 67 70 71 72 Troy Kelly (U.S.) 68 68 69 75 5 Ernie Els (South Africa) 67 70 75 73 8 Byron Smith (U.S.) 67 70 78 73