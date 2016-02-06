Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Phoenix Open at the par-71 course on Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona -13 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 67 66 67 -10 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 65 68 70 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 65 70 68 -9 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 67 73 64 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 71 68 65 -8 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 69 71 65 -7 James Hahn (U.S.) 67 65 74 Harris English (U.S.) 68 67 71 John Huh (U.S.) 69 70 67 -6 Kevin Na (U.S.) 68 71 68 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 65 70 72 Matt Every (U.S.) 70 69 68 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 68 71 68 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 70 69 68 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 68 71 68 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 67 72 68 -5 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 73 67 68 Jon Curran (U.S.) 69 69 70 Colt Knost (U.S.) 69 69 70 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 68 71 69 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 73 66 69 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 68 68 72 -4 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 71 69 69 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 71 66 72 William McGirt (U.S.) 69 67 73 Robert Streb (U.S.) 70 70 69 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 72 67 70 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 72 67 70 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 68 71 70 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 69 70 70 -3 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 73 68 69 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 72 65 73 Ben Crane (U.S.) 68 70 72 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 68 69 73 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 68 70 72 Martin Laird (Britain) 69 72 69 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 68 68 74 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 68 73 69 -2 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 73 69 69 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 71 70 70 Michael Kim (U.S.) 70 68 73 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 70 70 71 Anirban Lahiri (India) 66 74 71 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 68 72 71 K.J. Choi (Korea) 72 70 69 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 73 68 70 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 70 71 70 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 69 69 73 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 73 69 69 -1 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 67 71 74 Kim Si-Woo (Korea) 70 71 71 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 71 69 72 0 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 71 69 73 Greg Owen (Britain) 67 75 71 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 67 72 74 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 74 67 72 Brian Gay (U.S.) 70 69 74 1 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 72 70 72 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 69 73 72 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 72 69 73 2 Matt Jones (Australia) 69 72 74 3 Nick Taylor (Canada) 73 69 74 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 71 70 75 4 Brian Harman (U.S.) 68 74 75 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 71 71 75 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 68 73 76 5 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 69 72 77 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 74 68 76 8 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 70 70 81