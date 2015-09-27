Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Tour Championship at the par-70 course on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia -9 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 66 68 69 -5 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 63 68 72 72 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 69 72 69 65 Justin Rose (Britain) 70 68 71 66 -4 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 69 72 71 64 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 70 71 68 67 Paul Casey (Britain) 65 70 71 70 -3 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 66 70 71 70 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 68 72 68 69 -2 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 71 70 69 68 Jason Day (Australia) 69 71 70 68 0 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 69 73 68 70 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 69 70 67 74 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 68 69 73 70 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 69 72 69 70 1 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 66 71 70 74 Kevin Na (U.S.) 68 73 70 70 4 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 68 74 72 70 Bae Sang-Moon (Korea) 73 70 72 69 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 73 71 74 66 Robert Streb (U.S.) 75 75 69 65 5 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 72 75 70 Harris English (U.S.) 71 76 71 67 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 73 72 70 70 10 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 74 73 73 70 13 Bill Haas (U.S.) 72 73 72 76 14 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 72 74 77 71 18 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 76 77 72 73