Oct 2 Final round scores from the Las Vegas Open at the par-71 TPC Summerlin course in Nevada on Sunday. 261 Kevin Na (U.S.) 67 63 66 65 263 Nick Watney (U.S.) 65 67 64 67 266 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 67 67 64 68

Paul Goydos (U.S.) 66 66 66 68 267 David Hearn (Canada) 69 67 66 65

Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 66 67 66 68

Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 63 67 69 68

Tim Herron (U.S.) 65 66 67 69

Spencer Levin (U.S.) 68 67 64 68 268 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 67 65 70 66

Ben Crane (U.S.) 67 67 68 66

Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 69 64 69 66

Hunter Haas (U.S.) 71 61 72 64

Bryce Molder (U.S.) 68 66 67 67

Kris Blanks (U.S.) 66 65 66 71 269 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 66 66 70 67

Charlie Wi (South Korea) 64 66 72 67

Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 66 66 69 68

Brendan Steele (U.S.) 66 65 69 69

William McGirt (U.S.) 63 69 68 69

Roland Thatcher (U.S.) 68 68 63 70

Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 66 68 63 72 270 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 68 70 65 67

Stephen Ames (Canada) 71 67 65 67

Chad Campbell (U.S.) 71 67 66 66

Steven Bowditch (Australia) 67 69 66 68

Nick O'Hern (Australia) 71 67 63 69

David Duval (U.S.) 66 71 64 69 271 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 67 65 71 68

Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 70 66 67 68

Alex Prugh (U.S.) 67 68 67 69

Bill Lunde (U.S.) 70 66 66 69

Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 67 70 68 66 272 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 67 67 69 69

Woody Austin (U.S.) 68 69 66 69

Nathan Green (Australia) 64 72 67 69

Garrett Willis (U.S.) 65 68 68 71

Harrison Frazar (U.S.) 65 69 67 71

Rod Pampling (Australia) 65 70 66 71 273 Brian Gay (U.S.) 67 67 69 70

Bob Estes (U.S.) 66 70 68 69

Tag Ridings (U.S.) 69 68 67 69

Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 71 66 67 69

Martin Laird (Britain) 70 66 66 71

Bobby Gates (U.S.) 68 67 67 71

Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 69 67 70 67

Briny Baird (U.S.) 68 69 69 67

Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 71 66 70 66 274 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 70 66 67 71

Steve Flesch (U.S.) 65 70 71 68

Joe Ogilvie (U.S.) 68 66 67 73 275 Michael Bradley (U.S.) 69 66 69 71

Greg Chalmers (Australia) 68 68 69 70

Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 67 70 70 68

Ben Curtis (U.S.) 69 68 70 68

Cameron Percy (Australia) 68 69 72 66 276 Blake Adams (U.S.) 65 70 69 72

Derek Lamely (U.S.) 65 71 68 72

Josh Teater (U.S.) 71 64 70 71

Joseph Bramlett (U.S.) 70 66 70 70

Rocco Mediate (U.S.) 67 71 68 70

Steve Elkington (Australia) 67 69 72 68 277 Aron Price (Australia) 68 70 69 70 278 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 65 69 68 76

Arjun Atwal (India) 66 70 69 73

Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 70 68 70 70

John Merrick (U.S.) 67 71 71 69 279 D.J. Brigman (U.S.) 67 66 72 74

Scott McCarron (U.S.) 71 65 70 73

Will Strickler (U.S.) 66 70 73 70 281 Nate Smith (U.S.) 67 68 74 72

Paul Stankowski (U.S.) 67 71 71 72 282 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 72 64 73 73

Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 66 71 72 73 210 DNF Michael Thompson (U.S.) 68 70 72 211 DNF George McNeill (U.S.) 69 69 73

Justin Hicks (U.S.) 71 67 73 212 DNF Duffy Waldorf (U.S.) 69 68 75

J.P. Hayes (U.S.) 69 68 75 214 DNF Fran Quinn (U.S.) 71 67 76

(Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

