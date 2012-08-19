Aug 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Wyndham Championship at the par-70 course on Sunday in Greensboro, North Carolina holes played rounds -15 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 58 67 63 66 -14 Tim Clark (South Africa) 59 63 67 67 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 59 68 67 63 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 58 66 65 66 -12 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 63 71 64 65 Bill Haas (U.S.) 63 68 65 67 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 62 66 62 71 Harris English (U.S.) 60 66 64 68 -11 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 67 68 67 67 John Merrick (U.S.) 67 66 69 67 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 66 67 65 69 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 66 64 70 67 Will Claxton (U.S.) 62 69 66 65 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 62 68 68 64 Davis Love III (U.S.) 61 67 66 66 Matt Every (U.S.) 61 65 66 68 -10 John Huh (U.S.) 69 69 65 69 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 64 67 68 66 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 64 64 68 68 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 64 66 63 71 Richard Lee (U.S.) 62 66 69 65 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 60 62 68 68 -9 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 72 66 69 69 67 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 70 67 71 66 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 69 67 68 68 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 68 69 67 67 Rocco Mediate (U.S.) 68 70 65 68 -8 Rod Pampling (Australia) 72 68 66 70 68 Tim Herron (U.S.) 70 76 61 67 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 68 68 68 67 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 67 67 67 68 Bobby Gates (U.S.) 64 69 67 65 -7 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 72 67 69 71 66 Nick Watney (U.S.) 72 66 69 70 68 Kyle Thompson (U.S.) 71 69 67 68 D.A. Points (U.S.) 68 68 68 67 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 67 68 66 68 -6 Josh Teater (U.S.) 72 67 71 69 67 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 72 71 68 68 67 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 72 67 69 69 69 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 72 69 69 67 69 Russell Knox (Britain) 72 68 68 69 69 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 72 67 72 66 69 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 70 70 68 66 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 66 69 67 66 -5 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 72 68 71 70 66 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 72 73 65 68 69 Nick O'Hern (Australia) 72 68 71 67 69 Gary Christian (Britain) 70 67 70 67 -4 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 72 72 67 69 68 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 72 68 66 71 71 Alexandre Rocha (Brazil) 72 68 68 69 71 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 71 69 68 67 -3 David Mathis (U.S.) 72 63 71 73 70 Derek Lamely (U.S.) 72 69 68 70 70 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 72 72 67 67 71 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 66 66 67 68 -2 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 72 72 67 70 69 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 72 67 69 71 71 Ryuji Imada (Japan) 72 67 70 70 71 Scott Dunlap (U.S.) 72 70 69 67 72 Blake Adams (U.S.) 72 67 71 67 73 -1 Troy Kelly (U.S.) 72 71 68 69 71 0 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 72 69 70 74 67 1 Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 72 68 71 74 68 2 Tom Pernice Jr. (U.S.) 72 70 68 74 70 Arjun Atwal (India) 72 66 69 75 72 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 72 72 65 71 74 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 72 73 66 69 74 3 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 72 72 67 70 74 Ben Kohles (U.S.) 72 72 67 70 74 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 72 67 71 69 76 5 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 72 66 69 77 73 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 72 68 70 72 75 10 Paul Casey (Britain) 72 68 70 77 75 134 WDW Tom Gillis (U.S.) 64 70 137 WDW Lucas Glover (U.S.) 68 69 TOP10 AFTER COMPLETE ROUND -9 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 66 69 69 67 -8 Rod Pampling (Australia) 68 66 70 68 -7 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 69 71 66 Nick Watney (U.S.) 66 69 70 68 -6 Josh Teater (U.S.) 67 71 69 67 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 71 68 68 67 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 67 69 69 69 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 69 69 67 69 Russell Knox (Britain) 68 68 69 69 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 67 72 66 69