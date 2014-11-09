Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship at the par-72 course on Sunday in Jackson, Mississippi 272 Nick Taylor (Canada) 67 69 70 66 274 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 70 68 70 66 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 68 71 66 69 275 John Rollins (U.S.) 68 66 68 73 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 71 68 69 67 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 70 71 69 65 276 William McGirt (U.S.) 68 70 66 72 277 Robert Streb (U.S.) 67 70 70 70 278 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 71 69 68 70 Carlos Sainz Jr. (U.S.) 70 70 69 69 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 71 71 70 66 David Toms (U.S.) 68 66 72 72 Garrett Osborn (U.S.) 70 69 71 68 279 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 69 71 68 71 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 71 69 70 69 David Hearn (Canada) 69 72 71 67 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 71 70 67 71 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 71 68 69 71 Cory Whitsett (U.S.) 72 69 70 68 280 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 69 70 71 70 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 72 66 71 71 281 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 70 73 72 66 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 71 67 67 76 Greg Owen (Britain) 72 69 69 71 282 John Huh (U.S.) 70 70 68 74 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 70 68 73 71 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 71 72 73 66 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 72 70 66 74 283 Ben Martin (U.S.) 71 70 69 73 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 72 68 71 72 John Daly (U.S.) 71 72 67 73 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 69 68 76 70 Chad Collins (U.S.) 70 72 69 72 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 68 73 69 73 284 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 70 72 73 69 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 70 70 73 71 Josh Teater (U.S.) 70 70 71 73 Sebastian Cappelen (Denmark) 65 74 72 73 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 68 72 73 71 Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 71 69 74 70 Russell Knox (Britain) 72 70 73 69 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 70 70 69 75 285 Woody Austin (U.S.) 70 73 72 70 Oscar Fraustro (Mexico) 69 69 73 74 John Peterson (U.S.) 69 72 72 72 Andrew Putnam (U.S.) 69 72 73 71 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 72 69 72 72 Chris Smith (U.S.) 72 69 73 71 Max Homa (U.S.) 72 70 68 75 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 68 71 75 71 286 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 70 71 73 72 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 73 70 71 72 Jim Herman (U.S.) 69 71 75 71 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 68 73 71 74 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 69 72 76 69 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 72 71 71 72 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 72 68 74 72 287 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 72 70 76 69 Scott McCarron (U.S.) 73 69 72 73 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 69 72 70 76 288 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 72 71 71 74 Jim Renner (U.S.) 71 72 72 73 Jason Gore (U.S.) 70 70 75 73 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 70 71 73 74 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 69 73 72 74 289 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 71 68 72 78 Park Sung-Joon (South Korea) 72 71 73 73 Rod Pampling (Australia) 74 68 73 74 290 Jason Allred (U.S.) 71 72 73 74 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 71 72 71 76 Michael Block (U.S.) 71 72 71 76 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 72 69 76 73 291 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 70 72 75 74 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 70 69 76 76 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 71 72 75 73