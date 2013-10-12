Oct 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Frys.com Open at the par-71 course on Friday in San Martin, California. The cut was set at 142. 131 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 67 64 132 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 67 65 133 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 70 63 Jim Herman (U.S.) 67 66 134 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 68 66 135 Scott Brown (U.S.) 68 67 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 67 68 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 70 65 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 66 69 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 69 66 136 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 70 66 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 71 65 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 68 68 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 69 67 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 74 62 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 69 67 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 64 72 137 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 73 64 Max Homa (U.S.) 69 68 Ben Martin (U.S.) 69 68 138 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 67 71 Davis Love III (U.S.) 69 69 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 69 69 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 71 67 George McNeill (U.S.) 68 70 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 67 71 John Peterson (U.S.) 68 70 139 Briny Baird (U.S.) 71 68 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 70 69 Brian Harman (U.S.) 65 74 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 71 68 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 69 70 Lee Williams (U.S.) 68 71 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 69 70 Scott Langley (U.S.) 71 68 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 70 69 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 73 66 John Huh (U.S.) 70 69 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 70 69 Brian Davis (Britain) 70 69 Russell Knox (Britain) 71 68 140 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 71 69 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 72 68 Tim Clark (South Africa) 73 67 Ben Crane (U.S.) 69 71 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 70 70 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 72 68 Robert Streb (U.S.) 70 70 Chad Collins (U.S.) 72 68 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 69 71 141 David Hearn (Canada) 73 68 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 68 73 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 69 72 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 69 72 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 71 70 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 70 71 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 72 69 James Driscoll (U.S.) 74 67 Robert Allenby (Australia) 68 73 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 69 72 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 72 69 Alex Aragon (U.S.) 68 73 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 71 70 Josh Teater (U.S.) 71 70 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 73 68 142 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 71 71 Jason Gore (U.S.) 73 69 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 70 72 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 72 70 Mike Weir (Canada) 72 70 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 73 69 John Rollins (U.S.) 74 68 Will Claxton (U.S.) 70 72 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 73 69 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 71 71 Pat Perez (U.S.) 72 70 Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 73 69 Kevin Na (U.S.) 75 67 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 76 66 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 70 72 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 72 70 143 DNQ Chad Campbell (U.S.) 74 69 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 76 67 Marc Leishman (Australia) 73 70 Brian Gay (U.S.) 72 71 John Senden (Australia) 73 70 Scott Gardiner (Australia) 75 68 David Carr (U.S.) 73 70 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 74 69 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 74 69 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 72 71 Paul Goydos (U.S.) 70 73 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 71 72 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 72 71 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 71 72 144 DNQ Stuart Appleby (Australia) 74 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 71 73 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 70 74 Chris Williams (U.S.) 69 75 145 DNQ Fred Funk (U.S.) 75 70 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 75 70 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 74 71 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 75 70 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 72 73 Stephen Ames (Canada) 76 69 Jim Renner (U.S.) 76 69 146 DNQ Erik Compton (U.S.) 73 73 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 75 71 Edward Loar (U.S.) 76 70 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 71 75 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 73 73 147 DNQ Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 75 72 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 76 71 Doug LaBelle II (U.S.) 72 75 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 75 72 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 73 74 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 72 75 148 DNQ Chris Stroud (U.S.) 76 72 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 74 74 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 73 75 Rocco Mediate (U.S.) 73 75 Bronson La'Cassie (Australia) 79 69 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 72 76 149 DNQ Bobby Gates (U.S.) 74 75 150 DNQ Scott Verplank (U.S.) 72 78 Blake Adams (U.S.) 80 70 151 DNQ Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 76 75 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 78 73 154 DNQ Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 79 75 156 DNQ Jose Coceres (Argentina) 78 78 158 DNQ Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 79 79 75 WDW Steven Bowditch (Australia) 75