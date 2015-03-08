March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in Rio Grande Alex Cejka wins play-off at the first extra hole 281 Alex Cejka (Germany) 70 67 75 69 281 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 72 72 69 68 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 69 70 72 70 Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 75 71 68 67 Jon Curran (U.S.) 70 71 70 70 282 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 77 69 69 67 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 70 71 71 70 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 75 69 70 68 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 74 71 68 69 283 Rod Pampling (Australia) 70 71 73 69 Chris Smith (U.S.) 69 73 68 73 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 70 75 68 70 John Daly (U.S.) 72 70 72 69 Scott Brown (U.S.) 73 70 67 73 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 71 70 71 71 284 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 71 70 76 67 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 70 71 72 71 Chad Collins (U.S.) 70 72 71 71 Brandon Hagy (U.S.) 71 67 78 68 Lee Janzen (U.S.) 72 71 72 69 Martin Flores (U.S.) 72 73 68 71 285 Eric Axley (U.S.) 71 72 76 66 John Merrick (U.S.) 75 70 72 68 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 71 74 73 67 Benjamin Alvarado (Chile) 74 70 72 69 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 73 73 69 70 286 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 72 72 68 74 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 72 73 70 71 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 73 71 71 71 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 73 69 71 73 Michael Bradley (U.S.) 71 72 70 73 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 68 74 71 73 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 72 71 69 74 Arjun Atwal (India) 73 71 72 70 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 73 72 73 68 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 74 72 71 69 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 70 74 70 72 287 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 75 70 73 69 Greg Owen (Britain) 74 70 70 73 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 72 74 72 69 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 73 69 74 71 Oscar Fraustro (Mexico) 72 71 75 69 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 72 70 73 72 Josh Teater (U.S.) 71 75 72 69 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 75 70 73 69 Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 74 69 73 71 288 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 74 72 72 70 Shaun Micheel (U.S.) 71 72 72 73 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 73 72 73 70 Alex Kang (U.S.) 76 70 74 68 Kim Meen-Whee (South Korea) 72 74 74 68 David Duval (U.S.) 70 74 72 72 Stephen Ames (Canada) 72 72 74 70 Glen Day (U.S.) 73 68 75 72 289 Scott Langley (U.S.) 76 69 72 72 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 72 74 74 69 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 73 73 73 70 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 75 71 71 72 Erick Morales (Puerto Rico) 75 71 74 69 Byron Smith (U.S.) 73 73 70 73 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 69 73 74 73 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 75 71 67 76 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 76 69 73 71 290 Andres Romero (Argentina) 72 73 69 76 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 74 71 72 73 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 74 72 68 76 Guy Boros (U.S.) 73 69 73 75 Jason Gore (U.S.) 71 75 72 72 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 70 73 77 70 291 Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 76 68 72 75 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 73 73 75 70 Bobby Wyatt (U.S.) 74 68 73 76 292 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 74 72 75 71 James Driscoll (U.S.) 70 76 77 69 Tim Herron (U.S.) 74 71 75 72 293 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 71 72 73 77