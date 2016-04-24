April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Texas Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in San Antonio, Texas -12 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 66 71 70 69 -11 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 65 73 70 69 -10 Chad Collins (U.S.) 73 69 67 69 -9 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 68 70 72 69 Martin Piller (U.S.) 70 68 71 70 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 68 70 67 74 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 70 72 67 70 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 71 70 70 68 -8 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 69 72 70 69 Jon Curran (U.S.) 70 68 71 71 Branden Grace (South Africa) 72 72 69 67 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 76 68 71 65 -7 Luke Donald (Britain) 69 70 68 74 David Hearn (Canada) 73 71 67 70 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 64 70 72 75 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 71 71 69 70 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 72 70 71 68 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 67 71 76 67 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 72 70 71 68 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 74 70 70 67 -6 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 67 70 74 71 Scott Langley (U.S.) 69 68 73 72 Michael Kim (U.S.) 73 69 72 68 Nick Taylor (Canada) 75 68 66 73 -5 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 69 72 72 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 69 69 72 73 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 70 70 74 69 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 70 71 68 74 -4 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 69 70 74 71 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 72 69 71 72 Luke List (U.S.) 71 72 68 73 Ben Crane (U.S.) 71 71 74 68 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 74 70 66 74 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 73 71 69 71 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 72 70 72 70 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 69 75 70 70 -3 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 70 71 69 75 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 71 71 72 71 Jason Gore (U.S.) 70 70 72 73 William McGirt (U.S.) 71 70 72 72 Rob Oppenheim (U.S.) 73 68 71 73 -2 John Merrick (U.S.) 70 74 73 69 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 71 73 70 72 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 68 75 73 70 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 72 70 72 72 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 71 67 76 72 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 70 71 70 75 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 73 71 70 72 Abraham Ancer (Mexico) 73 69 70 74 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 71 72 72 71 -1 Andrew Landry (U.S.) 70 73 71 73 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 71 71 74 71 Brian Harman (U.S.) 70 73 71 73 K.J. Choi (Korea) 71 70 72 74 0 Curtis Reed (U.S.) 73 71 72 72 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 73 69 73 73 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 69 74 74 71 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 73 71 73 71 Wes Roach (U.S.) 72 71 73 72 1 Matt Jones (Australia) 69 74 74 72 D.A. Points (U.S.) 73 71 73 72 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 71 70 74 74 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 73 68 72 76 Andres Romero (Argentina) 69 71 74 75 2 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 72 71 72 75 Greg Owen (Britain) 74 69 72 75 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 69 74 73 74 Steve Flesch (U.S.) 68 76 70 76 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 73 71 69 77 5 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 70 72 71 80 10 Lee Dong-Hwan (Korea) 71 71 75 81