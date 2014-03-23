March 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational at the par-72 course on Sunday in Orlando, Florida 275 Matt Every (U.S.) 69 70 66 70 276 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 71 67 66 72 277 Adam Scott (Australia) 62 68 71 76 278 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 67 71 67 73 279 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 67 70 69 73 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 69 73 69 68 Erik Compton (U.S.) 72 68 70 69 280 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 67 71 74 68 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 65 74 70 71 282 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 68 77 67 70 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 71 75 69 67 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 71 68 70 73 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 68 69 72 73 283 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 71 70 71 71 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 72 74 68 69 Kevin Na (U.S.) 70 71 71 71 George McNeill (U.S.) 71 72 69 71 Harris English (U.S.) 69 71 75 68 Matt Jones (Australia) 71 71 69 72 284 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 73 71 70 70 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 68 74 70 72 Ian Poulter (Britain) 68 71 69 76 Brian Davis (Britain) 70 74 71 69 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 72 73 68 71 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 71 73 73 67 285 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 71 73 71 70 Davis Love III (U.S.) 70 73 69 73 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 69 72 71 73 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 74 70 72 69 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 69 68 69 79 286 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 70 75 68 73 Marc Leishman (Australia) 72 74 69 71 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 71 72 73 70 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 73 69 72 72 287 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 75 69 71 72 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 72 68 74 73 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 66 77 74 70 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 71 71 74 71 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 68 71 72 76 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 72 72 69 74 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 67 71 71 78 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 70 70 70 77 288 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 70 74 69 75 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 70 72 75 71 Russell Knox (Britain) 71 71 72 74 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 67 71 74 76 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 69 71 71 77 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 72 72 70 74 John Merrick (U.S.) 65 74 76 73 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 71 75 72 70 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 71 71 73 73 289 David Hearn (Canada) 70 72 73 74 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 75 71 69 74 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 69 73 70 77 John Senden (Australia) 72 74 71 72 290 Lee Janzen (U.S.) 72 73 74 71 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 73 73 72 72 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 70 74 75 71 Zachary Olsen (U.S.) 73 71 72 74 291 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 69 72 72 78 Paul Casey (Britain) 67 79 72 73 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 68 72 78 73 Briny Baird (U.S.) 72 71 74 74 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 72 74 74 71 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 70 76 70 75 292 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 71 70 72 79 293 Rod Pampling (Australia) 73 72 71 77 Pat Perez (U.S.) 70 70 70 83 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 70 70 73 80 294 Woody Austin (U.S.) 72 71 75 76 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 70 75 74 75 295 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 71 74 77 73 Greg Owen (Britain) 76 69 74 76 296 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 78 68 71 79 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 69 77 73 77 297 Martin Laird (Britain) 71 72 76 78