Nov 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour OHL Classic at the par-71 course on Thursday in Playa del Carmen 65 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 65 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 65 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 65 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 65 Tony Finau (U.S.) 65 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 65 66 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 66 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 66 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 66 Alex Cejka (Germany) 66 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 66 Chad Collins (U.S.) 66 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 66 Davis Love III (U.S.) 66 Brian Harman (U.S.) 66 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 66 Pat Perez (U.S.) 66 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 66 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 66 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 66 67 Robert Streb (U.S.) 67 Harris English (U.S.) 67 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 67 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 67 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 67 Jim Herman (U.S.) 67 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 67 68 Andrew Putnam (U.S.) 68 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 68 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 68 Roger Sloan (Canada) 68 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 68 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 68 Colt Knost (U.S.) 68 Jason Gore (U.S.) 68 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 68 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 68 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 68 Max Homa (U.S.) 68 Oscar Fraustro (Mexico) 68 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 68 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 68 David Hearn (Canada) 68 69 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 69 Ken Duke (U.S.) 69 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 69 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 69 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 69 Scott Langley (U.S.) 69 Fred Funk (U.S.) 69 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 69 John Peterson (U.S.) 69 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 69 Russell Knox (Britain) 69 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 69 John Huh (U.S.) 69 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 69 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 69 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 69 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 69 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 69 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 69 70 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 70 Kim Meen-Whee (South Korea) 70 Byron Smith (U.S.) 70 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 70 Jon Rahm (Spain) 70 Cameron Smith (Australia) 70 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 70 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 70 John Merrick (U.S.) 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 70 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 70 Andres Romero (Argentina) 70 71 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 71 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 71 Nick Taylor (Canada) 71 Eric Axley (U.S.) 71 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 71 Park Sung-Joon (South Korea) 71 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 71 D.A. Points (U.S.) 71 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 71 Scott Brown (U.S.) 71 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 71 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 71 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 71 John Rollins (U.S.) 71 Martin Flores (U.S.) 71 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 71 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 71 Eric Dugas (U.S.) 71 Efren Serna Jr. (Mexico) 71 Greg Owen (Britain) 71 Erik Compton (U.S.) 71 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 71 72 Jay Woodson (U.S.) 72 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 72 Scott Verplank (U.S.) 72 Jim Renner (U.S.) 72 Ben Martin (U.S.) 72 Garrett Osborn (U.S.) 72 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 72 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 72 73 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 73 Roberto Diaz (Mexico) 73 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 73 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 73 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 73 Mike Weir (Canada) 73 Cameron Percy (Australia) 73 Carlos Sainz Jr. (U.S.) 73 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 73 Brian Davis (Britain) 73 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 73 74 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 74 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 74 Steven Alker (New Zealand) 74 Jon Curran (U.S.) 74 Manuel Villegas (Colombia) 74 75 Zack Sucher (U.S.) 75 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 75 76 Jose de Jesus Rodriguez (Mexico) 76 Rodolfo Cazaubon (Mexico) 76 Robert Allenby (Australia) 76 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 76 77 Gerardo Ruiz (Mexico) 77 Nick Watney (U.S.) 77 79 Dudley Hart (U.S.) 79 76 WDW Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 76