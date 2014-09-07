Sept 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour BMW Championship at the par-70 course on Sunday in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado 266 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 68 66 63 69 268 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 70 66 66 66 269 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 72 72 62 63 271 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 69 64 67 71 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 71 66 66 68 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 68 64 72 67 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 70 68 67 66 272 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 67 70 68 67 Adam Scott (Australia) 71 66 69 66 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 67 67 72 66 273 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 68 68 69 68 274 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 72 66 70 66 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 68 70 68 68 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 71 72 66 65 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 71 68 67 68 275 Ernie Els (South Africa) 70 69 69 67 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 68 70 64 73 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 68 72 70 65 Bill Haas (U.S.) 72 68 67 68 276 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 72 67 69 68 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 70 71 68 67 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 69 67 71 69 277 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 67 73 68 69 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 69 72 68 Ben Crane (U.S.) 70 70 68 69 John Senden (Australia) 73 66 70 68 Russell Knox (Britain) 74 69 72 62 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 70 71 67 69 278 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 71 73 66 68 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 75 68 71 64 279 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 73 70 68 68 Harris English (U.S.) 71 71 67 70 George McNeill (U.S.) 71 69 69 70 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 70 73 68 68 280 Justin Rose (Britain) 69 71 70 70 281 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 71 69 71 70 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 71 70 71 69 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 73 72 69 67 Tim Clark (South Africa) 71 69 70 71 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 69 72 71 69 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 73 69 69 70 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 73 67 72 69 282 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 71 71 71 69 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 73 69 71 Brian Harman (U.S.) 73 71 71 67 283 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 71 73 70 69 Erik Compton (U.S.) 69 74 73 67 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 71 71 70 71 Kevin Na (U.S.) 74 69 69 71 284 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 80 69 69 66 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 74 69 70 71 Matt Every (U.S.) 68 73 71 72 285 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 72 71 73 69 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 77 70 71 67 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 73 72 69 71 Marc Leishman (Australia) 74 69 69 73 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 73 71 66 75 Matt Jones (Australia) 73 73 70 69 287 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 75 70 76 66 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 75 70 71 71 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 75 72 69 71 Russell Henley (U.S.) 68 74 76 69 288 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 72 77 70 69 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 69 74 69 76 291 William McGirt (U.S.) 71 71 76 73 292 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 74 71 75 72