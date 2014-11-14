Nov 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour OHL Classic at the par-71 course on Friday in Playa del Carmen. The cut was set at 139. 130 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 66 64 131 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 66 65 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 66 65 132 Ken Duke (U.S.) 69 63 133 David Hearn (Canada) 68 65 Alex Cejka (Germany) 66 67 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 68 65 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 65 68 134 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 66 68 Jason Gore (U.S.) 68 66 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 65 69 Fred Funk (U.S.) 69 65 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 66 68 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 69 65 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 66 68 135 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 66 69 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 68 67 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 69 66 Oscar Fraustro (Mexico) 68 67 Chad Collins (U.S.) 66 69 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 69 66 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 68 67 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 66 69 136 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 67 69 John Huh (U.S.) 69 67 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 70 66 Jim Herman (U.S.) 67 69 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 66 70 Robert Streb (U.S.) 67 69 John Rollins (U.S.) 71 65 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 67 69 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 68 68 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 67 69 John Peterson (U.S.) 69 67 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 69 67 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 69 67 137 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 70 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 71 66 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 67 70 Tony Finau (U.S.) 65 72 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 69 68 D.A. Points (U.S.) 71 66 Russell Knox (Britain) 69 68 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 68 Scott Brown (U.S.) 71 66 138 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 68 70 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 65 73 Roger Sloan (Canada) 68 70 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 65 73 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 70 68 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 71 67 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 69 69 Andrew Putnam (U.S.) 68 70 Jay Woodson (U.S.) 72 66 Harris English (U.S.) 67 71 Park Sung-Joon (South Korea) 71 67 Colt Knost (U.S.) 68 70 139 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 68 71 John Merrick (U.S.) 70 69 Nick Taylor (Canada) 71 68 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 68 71 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 70 69 Scott Langley (U.S.) 69 70 Max Homa (U.S.) 68 71 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 71 68 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 69 70 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 68 71 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 71 68 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 65 74 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 70 69 Erik Compton (U.S.) 71 68 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 73 66 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 69 70 Pat Perez (U.S.) 66 73 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 71 68 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 71 68 140 DNQ Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 71 69 Davis Love III (U.S.) 66 74 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 69 71 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 69 71 Greg Owen (Britain) 71 69 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 71 69 Byron Smith (U.S.) 70 70 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 69 71 Steven Alker (New Zealand) 74 66 William McGirt (U.S.) 70 70 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 69 71 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 71 69 141 DNQ Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 72 69 Eric Axley (U.S.) 71 70 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 70 71 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 73 68 Brian Davis (Britain) 73 68 Jim Renner (U.S.) 72 69 142 DNQ Heath Slocum (U.S.) 68 74 Brian Harman (U.S.) 66 76 Martin Flores (U.S.) 71 71 Kim Meen-Whee (South Korea) 70 72 Cameron Smith (Australia) 70 72 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 73 69 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 74 68 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 73 69 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 71 71 Andres Romero (Argentina) 70 72 Roberto Diaz (Mexico) 73 69 Garrett Osborn (U.S.) 72 70 Jon Curran (U.S.) 74 68 Carlos Sainz Jr. (U.S.) 73 69 143 DNQ Cameron Percy (Australia) 73 70 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 72 71 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 73 70 Jon Rahm (Spain) 70 73 Ben Martin (U.S.) 72 71 144 DNQ Charles Howell III (U.S.) 73 71 Jose de Jesus Rodriguez (Mexico) 76 68 145 DNQ Manuel Villegas (Colombia) 74 71 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 75 70 Eric Dugas (U.S.) 71 74 146 DNQ Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 71 75 Nick Watney (U.S.) 77 69 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 74 72 Zack Sucher (U.S.) 75 71 147 DNQ Mark Wilson (U.S.) 72 75 Scott Verplank (U.S.) 72 75 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 76 71 Gerardo Ruiz (Mexico) 77 70 148 DNQ Efren Serna Jr. (Mexico) 71 77 Robert Allenby (Australia) 76 72 Mike Weir (Canada) 73 75 151 DNQ Rodolfo Cazaubon (Mexico) 76 75 76 WDW Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 76 151 DSQ Dudley Hart (U.S.) 79 72