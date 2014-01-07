Jan 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Tournament of Champions at the par-73 course on Monday in Kapalua, Hawaii 273 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 67 66 74 66 274 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 66 70 69 69 275 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 67 71 70 67 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 66 71 68 70 277 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 67 72 69 69 278 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 68 68 75 67 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 72 72 68 66 Adam Scott (Australia) 70 70 69 69 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 66 69 73 279 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 67 71 72 69 280 Harris English (U.S.) 70 71 70 69 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 69 69 72 281 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 71 70 67 73 Woody Austin (U.S.) 72 70 68 71 Brian Gay (U.S.) 70 76 65 70 282 Ken Duke (U.S.) 70 69 71 72 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 66 71 73 72 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 66 75 68 73 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 70 72 67 73 283 Martin Laird (Britain) 71 72 70 70 285 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 69 73 71 72 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 76 70 69 70 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 73 73 67 72 287 Scott Brown (U.S.) 71 73 68 75 Bill Haas (U.S.) 71 73 69 74 288 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 71 74 70 73 289 Russell Henley (U.S.) 72 72 70 75 292 John Merrick (U.S.) 71 76 71 74 D.A. Points (U.S.) 72 74 73 73 301 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 79 76 76 70