Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Sony Open at the par-70 course on Thursday in Honolulu, Hawaii 63 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 63 64 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 64 65 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 65 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 65 66 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 66 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 66 Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 66 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 66 Harris English (U.S.) 66 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 66 John Daly (U.S.) 66 67 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 67 Adam Scott (Australia) 67 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 67 Kevin Foley (U.S.) 67 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 67 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 67 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 67 Marc Leishman (Australia) 67 Ben Martin (U.S.) 67 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 67 Ryuji Imada (Japan) 67 William McGirt (U.S.) 67 James Hahn (U.S.) 67 68 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 68 Tim Herron (U.S.) 68 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 68 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 68 Pat Perez (U.S.) 68 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 68 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 68 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 68 John Peterson (U.S.) 68 Scott Gardiner (Australia) 68 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 68 David Hearn (Canada) 68 Joe Durant (U.S.) 68 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 68 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 68 Russell Knox (Britain) 68 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 68 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 68 Ken Duke (U.S.) 68 Robert Allenby (Australia) 68 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 68 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 68 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 68 69 John Rollins (U.S.) 69 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 69 Jim Herman (U.S.) 69 Yusaku Miyazato (Japan) 69 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 69 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 69 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 69 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 69 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 69 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 69 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 69 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 69 Matt Every (U.S.) 69 Brian Harman (U.S.) 69 Bronson La'Cassie (Australia) 69 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 69 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 69 70 Kim Hyung-Sung (South Korea) 70 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 70 Toshinori Muto (Japan) 70 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 70 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 70 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 70 Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 70 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 70 Derek Tolan (U.S.) 70 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 70 Woody Austin (U.S.) 70 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 70 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 70 Robert Streb (U.S.) 70 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 70 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 70 Kevin Na (U.S.) 70 Wes Roach (U.S.) 70 Eric Dugas (U.S.) 70 Bobby Gates (U.S.) 70 D.A. Points (U.S.) 70 Kenny Perry (U.S.) 70 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 70 71 John Huh (U.S.) 71 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 71 Scott Langley (U.S.) 71 Scott Brown (U.S.) 71 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 71 Chad Collins (U.S.) 71 Will Claxton (U.S.) 71 Briny Baird (U.S.) 71 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 71 Brian Gay (U.S.) 71 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 71 Scott Verplank (U.S.) 71 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 71 Lee Dong-Hwan (South Korea) 71 Alex Aragon (U.S.) 71 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 71 72 Yuta Ikeda (Japan) 72 Liu Yanwei (China) 72 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 72 Jim Renner (U.S.) 72 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 72 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 72 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 72 Fred Funk (U.S.) 72 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 72 Josh Teater (U.S.) 72 John Senden (Australia) 72 Martin Trainer (U.S.) 72 Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 72 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 72 73 Edward Loar (U.S.) 73 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 73 Guan Tianlang (China) 73 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 73 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 73 Erik Compton (U.S.) 73 Tim Clark (South Africa) 73 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 73 Russell Henley (U.S.) 73 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 73 Mike Weir (Canada) 73 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 73 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 73 Frank Lickliter II (U.S.) 73 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 73 74 Kirk Nelson (U.S.) 74 Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 74 Paul Goydos (U.S.) 74 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 74 Mark Anderson (U.S.) 74 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 74 75 Shane Bertsch (U.S.) 75 Lee Williams (U.S.) 75 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 75 76 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 76 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 76 78 Jared Sawada (U.S.) 78