Feb 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour's Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen (par-71): * John Huh won playoff against Robert Allenby at the eight extra hole 271 Huh (U.S.) 67 70 71 63 271 Allenby (Australia) 69 67 70 65 273 Matt Every (U.S.) 67 71 69 66

Colt Knost (U.S.) 69 71 67 66 274 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 68 72 68 66

Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 67 72 69 66

Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 69 65 67 73

Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 66 68 71 276 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 72 69 68 67

Michael Allen (U.S.) 68 71 66 71

Will Claxton (U.S.) 66 68 71 71 277 Rich Beem (U.S.) 70 71 69 67

Richard Johnson (Sweden) 70 66 72 69

Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 70 68 70 69

Briny Baird (U.S.) 71 69 67 70 278 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 71 69 72 66

Mark Anderson (U.S.) 67 72 73 66

Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 68 70 73 67

Tom Lehman (U.S.) 70 72 70 66

Stephen Ames (Canada) 69 70 70 69

Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 72 72 66 68

Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 68 68 72 70

Greg Owen (Britain) 67 67 73 71

Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 71 69 71

Marc Turnesa (U.S.) 67 72 67 72 279 William McGirt (U.S.) 69 72 73 65

Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 69 72 72 66

Chad Campbell (U.S.) 70 71 71 67

Brian Harman (U.S.) 71 71 65 72 280 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 73 70 71 66

Kang Sung-Hoon (South Korea) 68 76 69 67

Billy Horschel (U.S.) 69 72 70 69

Russell Knox (Britain) 74 67 68 71 281 Patrick Sheehan (U.S.) 70 73 71 67

Spencer Levin (U.S.) 73 71 69 68

Esteban Toledo (Mexico) 72 69 71 69 282 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 75 70 70 67

Hunter Haas (U.S.) 68 75 71 68

Jarrod Lyle (Australia) 73 69 71 69

Heath Slocum (U.S.) 73 71 69 69

John Merrick (U.S.) 71 67 74 70

Troy Kelly (U.S.) 72 73 68 69

Garrett Willis (U.S.) 70 72 69 71

Craig Barlow (U.S.) 71 68 71 72

Nathan Green (Australia) 73 69 68 72 283 Martin Flores (U.S.) 77 67 73 66

Michael Thompson (U.S.) 72 72 71 68

Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 73 71 69 70 284 David Hearn (Canada) 68 73 77 66

Gary Christian (Britain) 73 70 73 68

Fred Funk (U.S.) 73 71 72 68

Chris Riley (U.S.) 73 72 70 69

Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 72 73 69 70

Skip Kendall (U.S.) 71 72 70 71 285 John Peterson (U.S.) 73 72 72 68

Erik Compton (U.S.) 71 69 76 69

Brian Gay (U.S.) 72 68 74 71

Tim Herron (U.S.) 70 74 70 71

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez (Mexico) 71 73 70 71 286 Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 74 70 72 70

Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 73 71 72 70

Josh Teater (U.S.) 68 75 71 72 288 Gavin Coles (Australia) 71 71 76 70

Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 72 72 74 70

Brett Wetterich (U.S.) 71 72 73 72

Robert Damron (U.S.) 73 72 71 72

Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 72 71 71 74

Edward Loar (U.S.) 69 74 68 77 289 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 75 70 72 72

Paul Stankowski (U.S.) 72 70 74 73 290 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 73 67 79 71

Boo Weekley (U.S.) 75 69 76 70 292 Stephen Gangluff (U.S.) 70 75 71 76

Kirk Triplett (U.S.) 73 71 69 79 293 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 71 74 76 72