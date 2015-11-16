Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour OHL Classic at the par-71 course on Monday in Playa del Carmen PLAY-OFF 1 Graeme McDowell (Britain) after 1 2 Russell Knox (Britain) after 1 2 Jason Bohn (U.S.) after 1 REGULAR ROUNDS -18 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 67 63 70 66 Russell Knox (Britain) 70 65 65 66 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 70 63 65 68 -16 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 65 66 66 71 -14 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 70 62 68 70 Scott Brown (U.S.) 67 67 68 68 -13 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 67 66 69 69 -12 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 67 71 68 66 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 67 67 67 71 -11 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 68 71 67 67 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 68 66 68 71 Hunter Stewart (U.S.) 68 69 68 68 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 68 67 68 70 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 67 70 69 67 Jon Rahm (Spain) 69 68 66 70 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 67 66 69 71 -10 Jim Herman (U.S.) 69 67 70 68 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 66 71 70 67 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 66 71 67 70 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 68 67 68 71 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 70 69 63 72 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 66 74 64 70 Kim Si-Woo (Korea) 68 64 72 70 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 69 66 68 71 -9 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 70 68 68 69 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 67 71 68 69 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 65 68 69 73 Bronson Burgoon (U.S.) 71 68 67 69 -8 Jon Curran (U.S.) 68 71 67 70 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 68 71 68 69 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 65 68 67 76 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 67 68 70 71 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 73 65 69 69 -7 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 69 70 69 69 Tim Clark (South Africa) 69 69 67 72 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 68 69 71 69 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 69 67 70 71 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 68 72 66 71 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 66 68 70 73 -6 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 71 66 70 71 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 70 68 67 73 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 70 70 67 71 Brian Harman (U.S.) 70 68 69 71 James Driscoll (U.S.) 70 68 68 72 Martin Laird (Britain) 70 70 68 70 -5 Erik Compton (U.S.) 67 71 71 70 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 68 72 69 70 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 65 73 70 71 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 68 68 69 74 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 70 69 65 75 -4 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 71 69 69 71 Michael Kim (U.S.) 70 68 70 72 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 70 69 69 72 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 69 69 72 70 Colt Knost (U.S.) 67 68 69 76 Jason Gore (U.S.) 68 71 72 69 Lee Dong-Hwan (Korea) 69 68 70 73 -3 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 67 70 72 72 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 67 72 69 73 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 69 69 70 73 Blake Adams (U.S.) 68 69 70 74 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 66 71 70 74 -2 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 68 72 68 74 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 69 68 71 74 John Merrick (U.S.) 69 71 70 72 Wes Roach (U.S.) 70 67 70 75 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 70 70 71 71 -1 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 69 71 70 73 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 73 67 71 72 Robert Allenby (Australia) 69 71 70 73 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 72 67 68 76 0 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 71 66 73 74 Shane Bertsch (U.S.) 69 71 67 77 1 Rodolfo Cazaubon (Mexico) 69 71 72 73 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 71 69 70 75 David Hearn (Canada) 68 70 75 72 3 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 70 69 71 77 7 Steve Marino (U.S.) 72 68 72 79