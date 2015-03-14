March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Valspar Championship at the par-71 course on Saturday in Palm Harbor, Florida 204 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 69 68 67 205 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 70 67 68 206 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 67 70 69 207 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 66 72 69 208 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 72 68 68 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 67 70 71 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 70 70 68 209 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 70 72 67 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 69 70 70 210 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 69 69 72 Russell Knox (Britain) 69 71 70 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 69 71 70 Nick Taylor (Canada) 70 70 70 211 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 68 69 74 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 68 73 70 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 68 72 71 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 70 72 69 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 70 72 69 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 70 69 72 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 68 73 70 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 67 69 75 Brian Davis (Britain) 65 76 70 212 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 66 72 74 Nick Watney (U.S.) 72 69 71 Lee Westwood (Britain) 71 70 71 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 72 69 71 Kenny Perry (U.S.) 69 72 71 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 70 70 72 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 70 71 71 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 72 69 71 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 70 72 70 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 72 73 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 73 69 70 213 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 68 73 72 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 70 70 73 John Huh (U.S.) 71 70 72 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 71 69 73 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 74 69 70 Luke Donald (Britain) 72 68 73 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 69 73 71 Alex Cejka (Germany) 67 73 73 Ian Poulter (Britain) 68 70 75 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 70 69 74 214 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 69 72 73 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 67 74 73 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 73 71 David Hearn (Canada) 70 73 71 Park Sung-Joon (South Korea) 71 71 72 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 69 72 73 Andres Romero (Argentina) 74 69 71 John Peterson (U.S.) 68 73 73 Kevin Na (U.S.) 71 70 73 215 Ken Duke (U.S.) 73 67 75 Jon Curran (U.S.) 72 71 72 Martin Laird (Britain) 69 72 74 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 70 73 72 Harris English (U.S.) 69 72 74 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 71 71 73 216 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 71 72 73 D.A. Points (U.S.) 73 69 74 217 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 72 71 74 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 69 73 75 218 Scott Langley (U.S.) 71 72 75 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 69 73 76 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 68 75 75 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 71 71 76 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 71 72 75 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 69 74 75 219 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 71 72 76 220 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 70 73 77 222 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 73 70 79