Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour CIMB Classic at the par-72 course on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur -23 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 64 66 71 64 -20 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 69 64 69 66 -19 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 64 70 68 67 Anirban Lahiri (India) 66 66 65 72 -17 Marc Leishman (Australia) 69 65 71 66 -16 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 64 72 68 68 -15 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 69 70 66 68 Scott Hend (Australia) 74 69 63 67 -14 James Hahn (U.S.) 69 64 69 72 -13 Adam Scott (Australia) 70 69 66 70 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 67 71 69 68 Russell Knox (Britain) 70 63 68 74 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 68 68 67 72 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 69 68 68 70 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 69 67 69 70 Kim Si-Woo (Korea) 70 66 73 66 -12 Ian Poulter (Britain) 71 69 69 67 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 71 65 70 70 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 67 72 67 70 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 74 65 66 71 -11 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 71 69 67 70 Song Young-Han (Korea) 70 69 72 66 Paul Casey (Britain) 65 72 70 70 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 70 68 69 70 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 70 69 68 70 -10 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 67 69 69 73 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 68 70 70 70 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 70 66 69 73 -9 Kevin Na (U.S.) 70 69 71 69 Wang Jeung-Hun (Korea) 70 69 71 69 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 71 69 68 71 Alex Cejka (Germany) 70 68 73 68 -8 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 71 67 71 71 Branden Grace (South Africa) 70 72 69 69 Tony Finau (U.S.) 69 72 68 71 Brian Harman (U.S.) 67 74 68 71 Jim Herman (U.S.) 70 72 66 72 Pat Perez (U.S.) 74 67 71 68 -7 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 68 69 73 71 John Huh (U.S.) 71 69 66 75 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 68 69 69 75 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 72 72 70 67 Robert Streb (U.S.) 71 70 68 72 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 68 71 70 72 -6 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 72 72 69 69 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 70 73 66 73 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 71 71 68 72 Miguel Tabuena (Philippines) 73 69 66 74 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 69 73 72 68 -5 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 69 73 71 70 -4 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 70 73 70 71 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 71 69 71 73 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 72 77 66 69 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 68 73 66 77 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 72 73 71 68 -3 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 72 71 71 71 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 73 70 74 68 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 74 72 67 72 Jon Curran (U.S.) 72 69 70 74 -2 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 74 70 67 75 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 71 77 68 70 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 70 70 72 74 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 70 77 68 71 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 75 69 71 71 -1 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 70 69 71 77 0 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 72 71 73 72 David Hearn (Canada) 79 73 68 68 John Senden (Australia) 75 70 71 72 1 Chan Shih-Chang (Chinese Taipei) 71 78 67 73 Gavin Green (Malaysia) 71 71 75 72 2 S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 74 74 73 69 4 Colt Knost (U.S.) 73 72 73 74 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 73 71 73 75 Ernie Els (South Africa) 70 72 74 76 5 K.J. Choi (Korea) 69 77 76 71 6 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 73 74 74 73 11 Lee Soo-Min (Korea) 71 74 71 83 17 Danny Chia (Malaysia) 77 78 78 72