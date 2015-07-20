July 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Barbasol Championship at the par-71 course on Sunday in Opelika, Alabama -19 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 69 66 65 65 -16 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 66 70 65 67 -14 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 67 68 65 70 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 67 66 68 69 Robby Shelton (U.S.) 68 69 66 67 -13 Mark Hensby (Australia) 69 64 68 70 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 67 69 68 67 Austin Cook (U.S.) 69 70 65 67 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 68 70 68 65 -12 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 68 66 67 71 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 69 68 66 69 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 69 67 68 68 Andres Romero (Argentina) 71 64 69 68 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 69 72 64 67 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 71 69 63 69 -11 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 68 71 69 65 Jason Gore (U.S.) 65 73 63 72 Scott Langley (U.S.) 72 67 69 65 -10 Martin Flores (U.S.) 66 74 68 66 David Toms (U.S.) 69 66 72 67 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 68 69 69 68 Martin Piller (U.S.) 69 66 70 69 -9 Duffy Waldorf (U.S.) 72 69 67 67 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 72 68 66 69 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 68 67 71 69 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 68 69 69 69 Ken Duke (U.S.) 68 68 69 70 Alex Cejka (Germany) 69 66 69 71 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 69 70 69 67 Steven Alker (New Zealand) 69 72 65 69 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 70 67 67 71 -8 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 70 69 67 70 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 64 70 69 73 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 70 70 70 66 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 72 66 69 69 -7 Glen Day (U.S.) 72 63 70 72 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 70 64 74 69 Wes Homan (U.S.) 71 70 70 66 -6 Erik Compton (U.S.) 67 73 70 68 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 70 71 69 68 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 69 72 68 69 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 72 68 72 66 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 68 69 70 71 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 69 69 72 68 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 67 70 71 70 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 71 69 67 71 Doug LaBelle II (U.S.) 69 71 68 70 -5 John Merrick (U.S.) 76 65 66 72 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 70 69 72 68 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 69 71 67 72 Carlos Sainz Jr. (U.S.) 66 71 75 67 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 69 70 68 72 Shaun Micheel (U.S.) 73 68 68 70 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 71 66 69 73 Garrett Willis (U.S.) 71 70 69 69 Roger Sloan (Canada) 71 69 68 71 Arjun Atwal (India) 69 68 72 70 -4 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 69 72 72 67 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 68 70 71 71 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 66 69 71 74 -3 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 70 70 69 72 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 70 71 74 66 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 70 68 72 71 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 69 69 68 75 Parker McLachlin (U.S.) 69 72 69 71 -2 Chris Smith (U.S.) 70 71 69 72 John Peterson (U.S.) 70 70 69 73 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 69 68 73 72 Chris Riley (U.S.) 72 68 70 72 Byron Smith (U.S.) 70 70 73 69 -1 Michael Block (U.S.) 72 67 73 71 0 Richy Werenski (U.S.) 73 68 72 71 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 72 68 73 71 Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 68 72 74 70 D.A. Points (U.S.) 71 70 69 74 1 Steve Lowery (U.S.) 71 68 73 73 2 Josh Teater (U.S.) 69 67 74 76 6 Maverick McNealy (U.S.) 66 75 82 67 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 71 70 80 69 7 Zack Sucher (U.S.) 71 70 78 72