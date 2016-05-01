May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Latest leaderboard in the third round from the U.S. PGA Tour New Orleans Classic at the par-72 course on Saturday in Avondale, Louisiana holes played rounds -12 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 64 68 -11 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 67 66 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 64 69 -8 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 71 65 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 68 68 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 69 Chad Collins (U.S.) 72 64 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 67 69 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 69 67 -7 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 67 70 Ryan Ruffels (Australia) 1 70 68 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 67 70 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 3 69 70 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 68 69 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 69 68 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 3 69 70 Jason Day (Australia) 69 68 John Senden (Australia) 70 67 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 68 69 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 3 66 73 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 4 72 68 -6 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 71 67 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 1 70 69 Cameron Percy (Australia) 68 70 Bobby Wyatt (U.S.) 67 71 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 68 70 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 1 72 66 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 3 67 72 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 4 65 74 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 1 72 66 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 1 71 67 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 69 69 -5 Marc Turnesa (U.S.) 4 70 70 David Hearn (Canada) 4 69 71 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 3 69 71 Tyler Aldridge (U.S.) 3 70 70 Robert Streb (U.S.) 3 71 68 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 5 68 72 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 4 67 73 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 1 69 70 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 2 69 70 David Toms (U.S.) 2 68 71 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 2 68 71 -4 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 2 69 72 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 2 72 69 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 3 70 69 Lucas Lee (Brazil) 5 72 68 Ben Martin (U.S.) 1 70 71 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 1 68 73 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 5 67 73 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 4 71 69 Bronson Burgoon (U.S.) 1 72 69 -3 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 5 70 70 Michael Kim (U.S.) 5 74 66 Anirban Lahiri (India) 2 72 69 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 2 69 72 Russell Henley (U.S.) 1 69 73 Jon Curran (U.S.) 2 71 70 -2 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 1 73 69 Ken Duke (U.S.) 1 67 75 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 3 72 69 Kim Si-Woo (Korea) 70 72 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 71 71 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 2 70 71 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 5 70 70 Ben Taylor (Britain) 70 72 Joe Affrunti (U.S.) 69 73 Michael Bradley (U.S.) 72 70 Scott Langley (U.S.) 75 67 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 74 68 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 72 70 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 69 73 Brian Gay (U.S.) 73 69 Nick Taylor (Canada) 70 72 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 70 72 Erik Compton (U.S.) 73 69 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 71 71 Rob Oppenheim (U.S.) 70 72 Rhein Gibson (Australia) 71 71 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 70 72 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 73 69 Marc Leishman (Australia) 71 71